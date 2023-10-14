After controversially sacking manager Neil Harris over a week ago, Gillingham are still hunting for the new individual to take charge at the Priestfield Stadium.

Despite being just one point behind the second-placed side in League Two at the time, Gills owner Brad Galinson decided to let Harris depart after over a year-and-a-half in charge in Kent.

Gillingham were sitting in eighth spot at the time and following a win over MK Dons last Saturday under caretaker boss Keith Millen, they rose right up to second position in the standings.

Gillingham - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Scott Malone Millwall Permanent Macauley Bonne Charlton Athletic Permanent Jonny Williams Swindon Town Permanent Max Clark Stevenage Permanent Conor Masterson QPR Permanent Nathan Harvey Lewes Permanent Ashley Nadesan Crawley Town Permanent Shadrach Ogie Leyton Orient Permanent Kieron Agbebi Dover Permanent Connor Mahoney Huddersfield Town Loan

The full reasons have not been given for Harris' sacking as maanger, but Galinson and the Gills hierarchy want to go in a different direction, with the American businessman, who became owner less than a year ago, revealing that the process is ongoing with worldwide candidates being looked into.

Like Harris was a former player of the club though, another individual who has pulled on the Gillingham jersey is believed to be a top target in the form of Steve Bruce - and it would certainly be an ambitious one.

According to Will Pugh of The Sun (October 14) in the print edition, Bruce is under consideration to become Harris' replacement, having been out of work for over a year since he was sacked from West Bromwich Albion last October.

But owing to the coaching staff he would have to bring in with him to the Priestfield Stadium, there is opposition to Bruce's appointment at boardroom level, meaning that other candidates are being sounded out too.

What is Steve Bruce's history with Gillingham?

Despite growing up in the North East, Bruce became a professional footballer with Gillingham in 1979 after joining them two years prior as a youth player, having been scouted whilst playing for Wallsend Boys Club.

Bruce was playing for England's youth team before he even made his debut for the Gills, but he became a household name at the club when he did, playing 237 times for the Keny outfit, winning the Player of the Year award twice and being named in the PFA Team of the Year three times before he moved on to Norwich City of the top flight in 1984.

The defender of course went on to big things with Man United, and in his post-playing days he has managed 11 different clubs, winning promotion four different times to the Premier League - twice each with Birmingham and Hull City.

Would Steve Bruce be interested in returning to Gillingham as manager?

A manager of five of the aforementioned clubs whilst in the Premier League, Bruce would be significantly lowering his sights if he did become the new boss of Gillingham.

There is every reason to believe that Bruce could still be courted by Championship clubs or even top flight sides abroad, but considering he is in the Gillingham Hall of Fame and thought about very fondly at the club, perhaps that would entice him back to the Priestfield.

However, the style of football wouldn't be that much different from Harris', and it would surely be the name factor that would bring Bruce back to the club for Galinson, whose decision is final.

There will perhaps be an interest though from Bruce, but it all depends if the can pay him enough and let him bring his staff with him.