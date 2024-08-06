Highlights Hawkins remains in spotlight for Gills after summer shake-up in striking department.

Bonner testing Hawkins' adaptability in different roles during pre-season to assess his value.

Possibility of Hawkins leading the line in partnership with loan signing Wakeling to provide support.

It's been a case of “out with the old, in with the new” for Gillingham’s strikeforce this summer, but one player whose future looked uncertain in May could still be an important part of Mark Bonner’s early-season plans.

Gillingham’s malaise in front of goal last season meant that none of the club’s strikers from the 2023/24 campaign could be certain of their involvement in the first team under the new Gills boss.

When the club’s retained list was published in May, it was little surprise to see the names of strikers Ashley Nadesan and Oli Hawkins on the transfer list, while Macauley Bonne was released.

But, while Nadesan was loaned out to National League side Sutton United, Hawkins has remained in the Gills squad and has been involved in all five of the friendlies featuring the first team.

Oli Hawkins: Pre-season minutes Millwall (H) 45 Watford (H) 45 Dartford (A) 62 Southend United (A) 27 Woking (A) 13 Stats from Gillingham FC

Hawkins’ adaptability could seal him a squad place

Hawkins arrived at Gillingham and was immediately played as a target man up front, but much of his time prior to his move to Priestfield was spent playing at centre half.

It’s something Bonner has been acutely aware of, and he has taken a look at Hawkins in central defensive and attacking roles during pre-season to assess his viability in both positions ahead of the new campaign.

In a fully-fit squad, Hawkins would likely find himself towards the back of the pecking order, but with both of Gillingham’s bigger, more physical centre forwards – Josh Andrews and Elliott Nevitt – out injured with no stated return date, Hawkins could still be a factor in Gillingham’s forward line in the early weeks of the season.

Bonner has hinted that he’d consider using Hawkins up front

Speaking after the Gills final pre-season game at Woking, Bonner hinted that he was considering the option of using the former Mansfield man at some stage against Carlisle on opening day.

“He’s spent most of the pre-season at centre half, but we had a little look at him (up front) today just to give us a focal point because we haven’t got Elliott and Josh with us today,” he explained, via club channels.

“So yeah, we’ll just see how that plays out. We’ve got a few options here, which is nice.”

Bonner could use Hawkins to get the best out of loan signing Wakeling

The pre-season injuries to Andrews and Nevitt prompted Gillingham to dip into the loan market and secure the season-long signing of Peterborough United striker Jacob Wakeling.

But with the Posh striker offering a different style of forward presence than the more physical players he’s likely to deputise for, Hawkins could potentially be drafted in to provide support to Wakeling in a big-man, little-man partnership in a two-man front line.

It would be a departure from the 4-2-3-1 formation many have expected Bonner to start with, but if the Gills boss likes the idea of having a physical presence up top, Hawkins could well find himself in line for a starting role against Carlisle on Saturday.

Ultimately, the choice of system could eventually determine who starts up front for the season opener, but given how uncertain things looked for “Hawks” at the start of the summer, the big 32-year-old will welcome the chance to lead the line at Priestfield once again as the 2024/25 season gets underway.