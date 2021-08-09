Gillingham complete attacker signing

Gillingham have added Gambian winger, Mustapha Carayol to their playing squad on a free transfer. The Gills have not made the length of the deal public.

The well travelled 32-year-old wide man has joined up with his new club after leaving his last side in Turkey in 2020. Carayol has had spells with Torquay United, Lincoln City, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough where the Gambian international enjoyed his best and longest spell in English football, scoring 11 goals in 50 appearances.

After being registered in time Carayol appeared for the Gills in their season-opening 1-1 draw with Lincoln City. His new manager Steve Evans told the club website: “Mustapha is a talented lad and can player in either wide area, as a 10, or as a striker at times”

Gillingham fans and the boss will hope the winger can find his best form once again as Evans added via the club website: “He will be a good player for us over the season and I know he is keen to get back to his best.“

The Verdict:

With the player coming in on a free transfer the only cost will be the player’s wages so it is not a high-risk move from the club and he clearly knows the English game well.

With his age and experience of playing across the English Football League Carayol may be a smart bit of business. If the player can add some goals and assists to the club’s long campaign it will be a bonus.