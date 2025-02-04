The managerial changes at Gillingham have failed to address the club's core problem – the playing squad has massively underperformed and has shown no signs of improvement over the past two seasons.

During the transfer window, plenty called on Gills to make some last-gasp signings, but the fact that the business done in previous windows have failed to deliver pointed at bigger issues at the club.

After the club made the controversial decision to dispense with Neil Harris, his replacement, Stephen Clemence was brought in not as a manager, but as a head coach. Then, when Clemence was jettisoned, his replacement, Mark Bonner had the title of manager, but to all intents and purposes still seemed to be working under the purview of the club’s director of football Kenny Jackett.

Gillingham managers in the Galinson era Name From To P W D L GF GA PTS PPG Neil Harris January 31, 2022 October 5, 2023 90 34 25 34 94 111 124 1.38 Keith Millen (caretaker) October 5, 2023 November 1, 2023 4 1 0 3 4 12 3 0.75 Stephen Clemence November 1, 2023 April 29, 2024 34 12 9 13 36 42 45 1.32 Mark Bonner May 7, 2024 January 5, 2025 28 10 3 15 31 39 33 1.18 John Coleman January 5, 2025 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 0.5 Stats from Transfermarkt

Now the Gills have a much more experienced head in charge of the team. John Coleman has been there, seen it and done it at this level of the game, and is exactly the sort of manager to help turn things around at Priestfield.

John Coleman should be given a long-term deal at Gillingham

For the players to fully buy into anything Coleman is doing, they need to know that he’s here for the long haul and the time may be right to secure Coleman’s future to eliminate any doubt over which direction the club is taking in the next season and a half, at least.

With Gillingham’s squad largely underdelivering, having several key players holding contracts that expire beyond the manager’s can potentially be problematic, and the best move the club could make post-deadline day would be to make clear their backing of the manager by giving a contract until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

Establishing Coleman as the manager to take the club forward for the next season and a half will let the players know that, while their playing futures are far from decided, his future at the club is confirmed.

That will put the onus firmly on the players to either shape up and do what’s being asked of them or facing being shipped out.

Securing John Coleman’s future can kick-start Gillingham's summer rebuild

Extending Coleman’s deal will also allow him to start planning for the summer now. The need for the club to focus on a major rebuild in the off-season, rather than making expensive mid-season gambles in the January window, is clear.

To do that, Coleman needs to know he’s going to be at Priestfield. That security will also allow him to make bolder selections with players, to establish for sure who deserves to remain at the club beyond the summer, and who isn’t worthy of a place in the squad next year.

Being able to do that, without having to constantly look over his shoulder if those moves don’t produce instant results, will be hugely beneficial for Coleman, and will allow him to put things in place to build a successful team moving forward.

The biggest issue at Gillingham in past years is that the tail has wagged the dog. The players have failed to deliver, but they remain at the club while the managers they are supposed to play for have lost their jobs.

Now is the time for the club to draw a line in the sand and, if they truly believe John Coleman is the right man for the job, they should commit to him now and offer him a contract early.

Improvement is unlikely to be drastic all the while Gillingham’s squad remains as it is. But, with a manager in charge that is given a clear remit to rebuild with the players he wants, Gillingham can start to look forward and build positively for the seasons ahead.