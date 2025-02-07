The January transfer window is now closed, and Gillingham’s activity during the first month of 2025 has been the topic of much discussion among fans online.

Some are of the view that the Gills have missed a trick by not bringing some proven experience and quality into the club at a crucial time of the season, but others believe that the relatively low-key window will benefit the site over the longer term.

Looking at the players brought in, it appears that Gillingham may have struck the right balance by addressing some key needs, without going overboard with their January transfer spending.

Splashing the cash is an easy short-term win for club chiefs and those making the decisions at Priestfield deserve credit for resisting doing so.

Gillingham’s new signings can change the culture of the team

This heading could easily be scoffed at. After all, what are a bunch of youngsters going to do to transform the team's culture? Well, potentially, they could change it a lot.

Looking at the Gills side heading into January, they looked one-paced, lacking in confidence, energy and, in some cases, commitment.

Now the club has brought in no less than five new players who each have the opportunity to make a real difference as they look to take their first-team opportunities with both hands.

Gillingham FC: January transfer window signings Name Age Position From Asher Agbinone 19 Winger Crystal Palace (loan) Nelson Khumbeni 22 Midfielder Bolton Wanderers (permanent) Jimmy-Jay Morgan 19 Striker Chelsea (loan) Andy Smith 23 Defender Hull City (loan) Dominic Corness 21 Midfielder Liverpool (loan) Stats via Transfermarkt

Permanent signing Nelson Khumbeni has already settled into his role in the middle of the park, while loan attackers Asher Agbinone and JJ Morgan have both shown flashes of their potential. More regular game time should help them adapt to League Twp football and see their talents emerge as the second half of the season progresses.

Meanwhile, deadline-day arrivals Andy Smith and Dominic Corness provide some much-needed energy in two key areas. Smith could be poised to slot into the Gills’ back line, while Liverpool’s highly-rated youngster Corness could provide the midfield spark the team has been missing for the past few seasons.

Throw into the mix the emergence of Gillingham defender Sam Gale as another young player who has broken into the first-team setup, and it’s clear to see that manager John Coleman now has the ability to field a much younger, more vibrant, more forward-thinking lineup than he did when he first took over.

All signings are gambles, regardless of age and experience

Gillingham could have taken a different tack in January and added more players with proven Football League experience to their ranks. But January is panic buying season, and the best talent is rarely available for transfer at this time of year unless you’re willing to overpay.

That makes little sense for a club that, despite its due diligence, has seen its recruitment department’s identified transfer targets fail to deliver once they’ve put on a Gills shirt. So, with that in mind, the club may well have made the smart call with their transfer business in January.

Time needs to be taken to properly identify the right players for the club, and Coleman himself needs to be leading that process, rather simply being at the sign-off stage.

For now, the Gills find themselves nine points clear of the relegation places. It’s a cushion, but it’s still far too close for comfort. The hope at Priestfield will be that the change of culture brought about by a younger, more vibrant side can improve the team on the pitch, and generate a more supportive, positive atmosphere in the stands. After all, it’s much easier to cheer on a young up-and-comer who’s giving it their all, rather than an experienced, expensively acquired, underperformer.

With more positivity on the pitch and in the stands, Gillingham should have more than enough to pull away from danger and ensure a mid-table finish. Any thoughts of a late run for the playoffs are now a distant memory.

This season is now all about pushing up the table towards the top 12, then letting the manager get his hands dirty in the summer transfer market to build the side he wants for 2025/26.