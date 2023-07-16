Sheyi Ojo and Max Watters are among the players who could leave Cardiff City as they prepare to make more changes to the squad.

Cardiff City summer transfer plans

It has already been a hectic summer window for the Bluebirds, who have appointed Erol Bulut as their new head coach.

And, the former Fenerbahce chief has been backed by the hierarchy, with Cardiff already making moves in the window. Aaron Ramsey has joined on a free transfer in a high-profile switch, whilst Ike Ugbo, Karlan Grant and Yakou Meite are also new arrivals, with many more expected.

Of course, that means departures will be necessary to balance the squad, and the Welsh side will be looking to move players on in the coming weeks.

Those on the fringes are sure to already know that they need to find a new club, and reporter Darren Witcoop has provided an update on four Cardiff players who are attracting attention from elsewhere in the Football League.

“Expect some outgoings at Cardiff after a busy window and with more incomings due. Sheyi Ojo (Gillingham), Isaak Davies (Charlton/Oxford), Vontae Campbell (Burton) and Max Watters (Barnsley) are all on the radar of EFL clubs.”

Will those players be missed by Cardiff?

The reality is that most fans wouldn’t be too bothered if any of those players leave, and the fact they have interest from clubs below the Championship says a lot.

Of course, they shouldn’t be written off, particularly as most are young, so it’s probably the best move for their careers at this stage.

With Bulut bringing in three attackers and an attacking midfielder in Aaron Ramsey, he has clearly identified that scoring goals is a major problem for the Bluebirds, and he is going to back the new recruits to solve that issue moving forward.

With Callum Robinson also at the club, the likes of Ojo, Watters and Davies were not going to get minutes this season, and, as mentioned, that’s not what they need in their careers.

The financial aspect of any deal needs to make sense, but purely from a football perspective, those deals would seem to be ideal for all parties.

How much will Cardiff receive for these players?

As lower league clubs, Cardiff know they aren’t in a position to demand big sums for the players, so it’s not like they’re expecting millions from these deals. Again, it has to make sense for the club, but the main priority for the Championship side will be trimming a bloated squad and reducing the wage bill.

It’s important that they give Bulut the right sized group to work with, and all managers will tell you that having unhappy players who know they aren’t going to play can create problems.

Cardiff prepare for Leeds United test

All eyes are now on the Championship opener for Cardiff, and they couldn’t really have had a more difficult fixture to start with, as they make the trip to take on relegated Leeds United.

It will be a baptism of fire for Bulut, and his many new signings, but it will be a good indicate for the boss of where his side are in terms of their development.