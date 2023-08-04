Gillingham get their League Two season underway on Saturday as they travel to Edgeley Park to face Stockport County.

The Gills played in England’s fourth division last season, but it was a disappointing campaign as the lack of investment and quality of the playing squad weren’t up to the required standard.

But now, as they head into the new campaign, the Gills are a side with high expectations for the 2023/24 season.

Gillingham have a new owner in Brad Galinson, and he hasn’t been shy about backing Neil Harris in the January transfer market and this summer market.

The club has so far brought in six new players, and it seems they are not finished there, as there seems to be a possibility Macauley Bonne could join.

Harris has confirmed that the former Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town forward is training with his side, but a deal has yet to be struck between the two parties.

What is Macauley Bonne’s current situation?

Bonne currently finds himself without a football club after he was released by Charlton in his second stint at the club.

The forward only appeared eight times for the Addicks during his six months there, and he scored just two goals.

The 27-year-old did start last season at Championship side Queens Park Rangers, but with him struggling to get into the starting XI, the Rs decided to let him leave the club on a free transfer.

Bonne spent the season before last on loan at Ipswich Town, and it was a productive period for the player, but the last season is one to forget, and he will be looking to get back into football as soon as possible.

Bonne hasn’t played in England’s fourth division since the 2016/17 season, when he played for Colchester United before joining Leyton Orient.

What has Neil Harris said about Macauley Bonne?

Bonne was seen in Gillingham’s open training session on Monday this week, meaning people have been speculating that he could be set to sign for the League Two side.

The Gills are said to be keen on adding to their forward line this month, but Harris said in his press conference on Thursday that any new signings are unlikely before the weekend.

Harris said, via KentOnline: “It’s the same (situation) as Scott Malone really. Macaulay has come in for a few days, for us to look at him, for him to look at us.

“As always, I am open-minded to things.

“He is a nice lad, he wanted to come in and work with me for a bit. We will see what progressed with that.”

Would Macauley Bonne be a good signing for Gillingham?

Bonne’s career has hit a bit of a stumbling block, but given what he has shown down the years and that he is still only 27, he would be a great addition for a team like Gillingham.

The forward needs to find a club where he is loved again and plays for a manager who trusts him and can get the best out of him.

So, going down to League Two and playing for a manager like Harris may be a very wise move from the player, while Gillingham get a forward who could easily score 20 goals.