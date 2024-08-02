Highlights Centre-back selection dilemma faces Gillingham manager, Bonner, as he decides between experience and potential for first XI.

The countdown is on as Gillingham enter their final preparations for the start of the 2024/25 League Two season, and the attention will turn to manager Mark Bonner, and who he’ll select for his first starting XI of the season.

With the campaign lasting 46 games, the team is sure to evolve and change as the season progresses, but now, after the pre-season preparations come to a close, it gets down to the nitty-gritty, as Bonner looks at who he has available, and puts together his first League Two starting XI as Gillingham manager.

Ahead of opening day, Bonner faces a handful of selection dilemmas as he looks to build his starting lineup. Some are caused by the luxury of squad depth in a given position, while others are dictated by injuries.

Here, FLW takes a look at four possible dilemmas Bonner faces ahead of the 2024/25 curtain-raiser at Priestfield.

Gillingham's centre-back selection

Gillingham have three strong contenders to play at centre half, but the chances are, Bonner will only need to select two of them.

Max Ehmer is the senior statesman in the team, and is coming off a strong, consistent campaign in 2023/24, as is Conor Masterson, who earned Player of the Year honours for his performances in the heart of the Gills’ defence last season.

Then there’s Shad Ogie. The young defender, who arrived last summer from Leyton Orient, was a revelation at the start of the season, but struggled with form down the stretch. But the 22-year-old Limerick-born defender is considered by many to be the future of Gillingham’s defensive setup. The big question now is whether that future is now the present.

Masterson would seem to be a slam-dunk to start the opening game of the season against Carlisle, but between Ehmer’s experience and Ogie’s youth and athleticism, Bonner has a tough decision to make.

Whoever misses out will give the Gills boss a top-drawer replacement from the bench, and there’s still the possibility that he could start all three and play three across the back, with wing-backs pushing forward.

But the smart money is on a back four, and with three players vying for two spots at centre half, one will have to content themselves with a spot on the bench – for now.

Gillingham have Jayden Clark possibility

One of the surprise packages of pre-season has been the resurgence of Jayden Clark. The pacy wide man has always shown glimpses of quality from wide areas, but he’s struggled to carve out a place for himself in the Gills’ starting lineup, instead finding himself used more as an impact sub in a season where he struggled to get a consistent foothold in the starting lineup.

Jayden Clark stats: League Two 2023/24 Games played 32 Games started 9 Minutes per game 33 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots per game 0.4 Shots on target per game 0.1 Big chances created 1 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Stats via Sofascore

With some significant summer arrivals in wide areas, that could be the case again for Clark this season, but he’s certainly doing all he can to persuade Bonner otherwise, with some good showings during the Gills’ pre-season matches, and the feeling is that we're still to see his very best in a Gills shirt. Could this be the time he steps up and becomes a first-team regular at Priestfield?

Will his pre-season form be enough to earn him a spot in the starting XI, or will Bonner opt for both of his summer winger signings, Jack Nolan and Aaron Rowe? We’re one week away from finding out.

Timothee Dieng start would be no surprise

Gillingham's midfield is a big dilemma for Bonner, with a plethora of different options at his disposal, but injuries to key men Armani Little and Ethan Coleman have left both facing a race against time to recover and get back to match fitness in time for Carlisle.

One man who has been fit, and playing well, is Timothee Dieng. The Frenchman has looked good in pre-season so far and, after a strong finish to his season last term, Dieng could be in line to start the season in the middle of the Gills’ midfield.

He can create and score goals, and he has the defensive discipline and aerial ability to be a helpful presence in front of his own box.

Whether he’ll be Bonner’s first choice with the full roster of midfielders available remains to be seen, but it would be no surprise if the former Bradford and Exeter man is in the lineup when the teams are announced at 2pm next Saturday.

Gillingham striker dilemma is huge

This is probably the biggest question of all, and potentially the biggest headache for Bonner. His big summer acquisition, Elliott Nevitt, is injured and there’s doubt over whether he’ll be back in time to start the Gills’ season, while fellow front man Josh Andrews is also shaking off a pre-season knock.

The club has made some more attacking additions, with the signing of prolific non-league striker Marcus Wyllie on a permanent deal, followed by the loan signing of Peterborough United forward Jacob Wakeling. If Nevitt and Andrews are both ruled out of contention for the season opener, either of the two new boys could be given a swift call-up to the starting XI for Carlisle.

For the likes of Wyllie, it would be a baptism of fire, but a huge opportunity to make a statement and prove his worth in front of a packed Priestfield Stadium.