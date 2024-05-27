Highlights Gillingham FC looks to Hessenthaler for promotion success by addressing recruitment and midfield needs with his expertise.

Andy Hessenthaler has been part of the furniture at Gillingham Football Club for two decades. Now he has the opportunity to go back to the future in order to boost the Gills' League Two promotion hopes.

Hessenthaler, who made more than 300 appearances for the Gills in a career that spanned two decades, has had three stints as manager at Priestfield and currently works as the club's head of recruitment.

And after a lack of quality recruitment in key areas hampered Gillingham's chances last season, the focus is very much on "Hess" and director of football Kenny Jackett as the club looks to build a promotion-winning side under new manager Mark Bonner.

The glaring need at ME7 is undoubtedly up front, with the club finishing the season as League Two's second-lowest goalscorers and the main focus for the club's fans will be on whether the recruitment team at Priestfield can succeed where they failed last season and bring goals back to the Gills' frontline.

But there is also another area of need at the club and one that Hessenthaler is arguably the perfect man to address.

Gillingham lack a midfield engine

A key area of need for the club is a midfield driving force to take games by the scruff of the neck and prevent the Kent side from being overrun in the middle of the pitch. Holding midfielder Ethan Coleman showed great promise last season, while Tim Dieng's form improved as the season progressed but there was a distinct lack of drive and energy in the Gills' engine room.

And with concerns over the possible departure of the club's most energetic midfielder, Dom Jefferies – who has been used in wide areas over the past year – the need for more legs in midfield becomes even greater.

It was also a need identified by former Gills boss Tony Pulis back in 1996 after Gillingham were promoted to English football's third tier. Following the club's promotion-winning season, Pulis oversaw an overhaul of his promotion-winning squad to prepare the Gills for life in a higher division.

His biggest, and most important, signing saw Pulis smash the club's transfer record by splashing out £235,000 to Watford for Hessenthaler, who replaced the previous season's captain Dave Martin in the heart of the Gills midfield. It was a move that would help transform the club's fortunes.

In a career that saw him earn two promotions as a player, before taking over the managerial reins in the Championship and leading the club to the highest-ever finishing position, Hessenthaler became a bonafide Gills legend and is considered by many fans to be the greatest player in the club's history.

Gillingham need to find another Hessenthaler

As a player, Hessenthaler embodied Gillingham perfectly. An underdog scrapper who gave his all in a blue shirt, he quickly endeared himself to the Gills faithful, with his hard running, even harder tackling, and never-say-die spirit making him a terrace hero at Priestfield.

Those qualities are exactly what Gillingham have been missing in the middle of the park in recent seasons.

And with Hessenthaler now tasked with finding players for new Mark Bonner, his aim this summer would seem to be clear – "find another you".

Players with Hessenthaler's indefatigable spirit and will to win don't grow on trees, but if the Gills legend could unearth a midfielder with similar qualities to his own, Gillingham would head into the new season battle-ready, with the sort of player every team would love to have, and every opposition team would hate to play against.

More importantly, it would mean the Gills would have a leader capable of driving the Kent club towards League One.