Giles starts: How we expect Blackburn Rovers to line up against Derby on tonight

Blackburn will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Derby County at Ewood Park this evening.

Tony Mowbray’s side have enjoyed a brilliant season on the whole so far, but a run of one win in nine games, including failing to win in the previous three, means they are facing a real battle to remain in the play-offs.

Therefore, tonight’s game is huge, and here we look at the XI we expect Rovers to go with…

The injury situation for Mowbray is easing somewhat, with Ryan Nyambe and Tayo Edun now back training, but they are unavailable to face the Rams, so you there won’t be many changes.

That means the same defensive unit as the one that started against Bristol City last time out should play again, with Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Jan Paul van Heckin continuing as the back three with Joe Rankin-Costello and Harry Pickering as wing-backs.

In midfield, Mowbray may be tempted to freshen things up given the short turnaround from Saturday, but the reality is that Joe Rothwell and Lewis Travis are the best partnership available and should continue in the XI.

Scoring goals has been a major issue in recent weeks, with Ben Brereton Diaz’s absence really impacting the team.

Without the Chile international, Mowbray may try to shuffle the pack, so Ryan Giles could be given a start in the final third. The wide man hasn’t found his best time since joining on loan from Wolves but he does have quality and is a threat with his left foot.

With Mowbray expecting Derby to try and dominate the ball, this could be a game with a lot of transitions, so Reda Khadra should just get the nod over John Buckley, with Sam Gallagher to be the focal point up top again.

Bradley Dack won’t be ready to start as he recovers from his lengthy lay-off, but he will surely be pushing to come on, along with Buckley, if Blackburn do need a goal as they chase a precious three points.

