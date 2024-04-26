Highlights Ipswich Town aiming for back-to-back promotions with McKenna at the helm.

Ipswich Town have had yet another amazing season under the guidance of Kieran McKenna.

After finishing second last season and winning promotion back to the Championship after four years away, the former Manchester United coach is hoping to lead the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.

At this stage of the season, it is a very realistic possibility that Ipswich will get promoted to the Premier League, and if not, they will more than likely be pushing towards the top end of the Championship table next season.

But with the majority of the squad playing in League One last season, McKenna may see it fit to bring in players who have already played at a very high level, regardless of what division they are in.

Here we take a look at three dream transfers for Ipswich that they could realistically bring in this summer to boost their squad.

Alfie Gilchrist

Gilchrist is having a breakout season with Chelsea and has seen himself become a regular player amongst the first-team in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old defender recently signed a new contract that keeps him at Stamford Bridge until 2026, with an option to extend it by a further year.

Having started to emerge as a good squad player for Chelsea, a loan move next season could be very beneficial for his development, whether that is in the Premier League or with a top Championship club.

Ipswich could be the perfect option. He can play either centre-back or right-back, so he can provide competition with Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess in their positions.

Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson is currently on loan at Ipswich from Chelsea and is having a great season.

The 20-year-old’s loan at Portman Road is his first loan move and his first full season in his professional career, having made two substitute appearances for Chelsea last season after moving from London rivals Arsenal.

Whilst he is not the first name on the team sheet every week, starting under half of his games in an Ipswich shirt so far, he has impressed.

Omari Hutchinson's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 25/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 41 Minutes 1906 Goals 7 Assists 5 Successful passes per 90 23.6 Pass accuracy 76.4% Successful crosses per 90 1.04 Cross accuracy 24.4% Successful dribbles per 90 2.22 Dribble success rate 49% Touches per 90 57.0 Touches in opposition box per 90 6.28

Whilst it would be an ambitious move, Ipswich could look to move for Hutchinson permanently. It is unclear as to how much it would take for Ipswich to sign him on a permanent basis, but it would be a highly ambitious move.

Carl Rushworth

Goalkeeper could potentially be a problem position for Ipswich this summer, with both Vaclav Hladky and Christopher Walton both out of contract.

Hadky is currently the no.1, but he has come under major criticism at points this season due to his ability to play the ball out of the back.

So another option they could look to would be Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. The 22-year-old has spent this season on loan in the Championship with Swansea City, and he has been massively impressive.

So much so that there were rumours of him being potentially called up to the England squad, with his manager Luke Williams backing him to do so, saying: "Yes, he’s that good.

“But it's not just about how good you are as a player or goalkeeper. It's also about the personality, and he's top. I think it's likely he'll be playing in the big league or in the shake-up for that. That's what I anticipate.”

That type of praise does not come around often, and with Ipswich needing a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, it could be a match made in heaven.