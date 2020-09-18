Gilbey starts: The Charlton Athletic XI that Bowyer should play v Doncaster tomorrow

Charlton Athletic return to The Valley with a handful of fans set to be cheering them on as their game with Doncaster has been selected for an EFL pilot test as supporters return to grounds.

Of course, there could well be a few chants against the way the club is being ‘run’ at the moment, whilst Thomas Sandgaard is also set to be in attendance as he looks to complete his takeover – something made harder but yesterday afternoon’s injunction ruling.

Focusing on the team, though, and it’s a bit of a rosier picture with Lee Bowyer having no new injury concerns to worry about and Jason Pearce back out jogging as he steps up his bid to return.

Here, then, is the XI we can see Bowyer fielding this weekend:

Ben Amos is sure to start in goal as Dillon Phillips’ future remains uncertain whilst across the back we could see Charlie Barker continue in the side with Deji Oshilaja and Darren Pratley potentially as centre-halves whilst Ben Purrington goes down the left.

In midfield, it could be a toss-up between Jonny Williams and George Lapslie to join Jake Forster-Caskey and Alex Gilbey but it could well be the latter to get the nod with Williams perhaps being managed carefully.

Further forwards, both Conor Washington and Alfie Doughty impressed against Crewe so should start whilst Macauley Bonne seems likely to be down the middle.

