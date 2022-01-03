‘Gift that keeps on giving’ – Many QPR fans react to player’s performance in victory over Birmingham City

QPR reclaimed a spot in the Championship play-offs with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City yesterday afternoon.

Albert Adomah calmly slotted the visitors into the lead in the 14th minute when Chris Willock’s deflected cross fell at the feet of the vastly experienced winger.

Willock then doubled the R’s lead with 20 minutes to go, finishing off an excellent solo run with a clinical finish from a tight angle.

Chuks Aneke halved the deficit with a thunderous volley four minutes after Willock’s strike, however, the hosts were unable to restore parity in the 15 minutes that remained.

Enjoying yet another productive 90 minutes of Championship action, Adomah proved to be a constant live wire on the right-wing, whilst nullifying the threat from Birmingham’s left flank.

The 34-year-old has made the right wing-back role his own this season, with Adomah continuing to justify his inclusion in the side week in week out.

Adomah took his goal expertly to open the scoring as he continues to shine in the final third for the R’s.

Despite having two good options in Moses Odubajo and Osman Kakay, Adomah is certainly proving to be the one to dethrone this season.

Here, we take a look at how some QPR fans reacted on Twitter to Adomah’s performance…

I sincerely hope Albert Adomah is having a fantastic morning. — RL (@RossLee_) January 3, 2022

When Uncs signed, I knew I’d love him. But I really didn’t think I’d love him this much 💙 @uncs37 https://t.co/kIl8YZMdgr — harry (@harry_qpr) January 2, 2022

A 34 year old QPR fan playing right back in his career twilight and giving it his all – what it’s all about https://t.co/XH68GvGHQV — Chris Mooney (@chrismooney) January 2, 2022

This man is the gift that keeps on giving. What a legend 💙 — Sam (@SamGrahamss) January 2, 2022

albert you are a legend — anthony adaway (@AdawayAnthony) January 2, 2022

If we win the play offs, I want him to be the one to lift the trophy, no one deserves it more than him 🤩 — Evan Manister (@Evan_Manister1) January 2, 2022

💙so much love for this man 💙 — Linda Fitzgerald (@Hoops9Linda) January 2, 2022