QPR

‘Gift that keeps on giving’ – Many QPR fans react to player’s performance in victory over Birmingham City

QPR reclaimed a spot in the Championship play-offs with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City yesterday afternoon. 

Albert Adomah calmly slotted the visitors into the lead in the 14th minute when Chris Willock’s deflected cross fell at the feet of the vastly experienced winger.

Willock then doubled the R’s lead with 20 minutes to go, finishing off an excellent solo run with a clinical finish from a tight angle. 

Chuks Aneke halved the deficit with a thunderous volley four minutes after Willock’s strike, however, the hosts were unable to restore parity in the 15 minutes that remained. 

Enjoying yet another productive 90 minutes of Championship action, Adomah proved to be a constant live wire on the right-wing, whilst nullifying the threat from Birmingham’s left flank. 

The 34-year-old has made the right wing-back role his own this season, with Adomah continuing to justify his inclusion in the side week in week out. 

Adomah took his goal expertly to open the scoring as he continues to shine in the final third for the R’s.

Despite having two good options in Moses Odubajo and Osman Kakay, Adomah is certainly proving to be the one to dethrone this season. 

Here, we take a look at how some QPR fans reacted on Twitter to Adomah’s performance…


