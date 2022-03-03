Gibbs-White starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to play Forest on Friday night

Sheffield United face Nottingham Forest on Friday night in a huge game in the Sky Bet Championship.

The winner of this clash will take a giant leap towards earning a play-off place, with both sides competing for a top six finish.

The Blades go into the game with the points advantage, but their lead over Forest is only two points.

Forest could leapfrog United with a win at Bramall Lane, which could also take them into the top six if results elsewhere go their way.

United will be hoping to jump ahead of Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers with a win on Friday.

Here is how we predict Paul Heckingbottom will line up his side to face Forest for this late night kick-off…

Morgan Gibbs-White will be pushing to make a return to the Sheffield United starting side, likely in place of Oli McBurnie.

Conor Hourihane will also likely drop out of the side that lost 1-0 to Millwall.

Sander Berge and John Fleck will be competing to take his place in the team, with Heckingbottom more likely to opt for Berge.

Charlie Goode will still be unavailable for selection due to serving a suspension, which means that Ben Davies will be expected to return to the line up.

That means that Kyron Gordan will likely drop to the bench in his place.