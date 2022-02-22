Gibbs-White starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to play Blackburn on Wednesday night

Sheffield United are looking for back to back wins as they prepare to face Blackburn Rovers this midweek.

The two clash at Bramall Lane, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side going into the game in much the better form.

The Blades ran riot as they crushed Swansea City 4-0 at the weekend.

That win took the side into the play-off places, as United took advantage of Middlesbrough’s slip up against Bristol City.

But Blackburn are still third in the table and a force to be reckoned with. Tony Mowbray’s side have only won one of their last five league games and will be without key man Ben Brereton Diaz.

Here is how we predict Heckingbottom’s side will line up to face Blackburn on Wednesday night…

Sheffield United will be without the likes of David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jack O’Connell through injury.

McGoldrick will be out for the rest of the season, but the other two players could be nearing return in the next few weeks.

Given the outstanding performance against Swansea at the weekend, it is easy to see how Heckingbottom makes no changes to that side.

The Blades could be best suited to carry that momentum into Wednesday’s game, especially considering the calibre of their opponents.

The key man will be Morgan Gibbs-White, who bagged two goals at the weekend and is in fine form going into this big clash.