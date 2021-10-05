Gibbs-White in: Sheffield United’s best starting XI from what we’ve seen so far this season – Agreed?

It’s been a rather mixed start to the Championship season for Sheffield United.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Blades took just one point from their opening four league games back in the Championship.

That was followed by a run of five league games unbeaten that suggested Slavisa Jokanovic’s side had started to turn a corner.

However, that did seem to hit something of a hurdle as the Blades suffered back to back defeats to Middlesbrough and Bournemouth in their final two games before the international break.

The pressure therefore, may be starting to build on Jokanovic, as he looks to put together a side that can ensure the Blades are competitive in the battle for promotion to the Premier League this season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at Sheffield United’s best starting XI, based on performances since the start of the 2021/22 season.

In goal, the Roma loanee Robin Olsen looks to have made himself first choice between the posts, and his top-flight experience could certainly be useful for the Blades.

At left-back, Rhys Norrington-Davies enjoyed an impressive run in the side during the Blades unbeaten run, so it could be a welcome boost for Sheffield United when he returns from injury.

John Egan – who headed a key brace in the 3-1 win at Hull – and Chris Basham have arguably been the Blades’ most effective centre back pairing, while George Baldock remains a reliable presence on the right-hand side of defence.

In midfield, the recent absence of Sander Berge due to injury only seems to have highlighted his importance to the side, so his return will also be a welcome one, while John Fleck has been a largely consistent presence in the side.

Further forward, Morgan Gibbs-White has been outstanding since his summer deadline day loan move from Wolves, with his two goals and three assists in six games proving key to that turn in fortunes for the Blades.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Iliman Ndiaye has been a revelation, and his brace in the 6-2 win over Peterborough highlighted the excellent business Sheffield United have already done in securing a new long-term contract until the end of the 2023/24 season. Ben Osborn has also looked a threat going forward with his run in the side, and was another to find the net twice against Posh.

Upfront, with three goals and four assists in 11 league games so far, veteran Billy Sharp remains the Blades most reliable goal threat, and given his popularity around Bramall Lane, there may be plenty of Sheffield United fans hoping that continues for some time to come yet.