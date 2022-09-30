Giannoulis in: With everyone fully fit, is this Norwich City’s strongest XI?

Norwich City are a side that have found themselves between the top flight and the second tier too often of late and, following their relegation last season, they are back in the Championship this year.

The Canaries have had a strong start to the new season with six wins from ten games leaving them sat second in the league.

Dean Smith also has a squad with plenty of quality in it and with that in mind, you can see them having a good campaign and pushing at the right end of the table come the end of the season.

We now progress into the second phase of the season, which will give some players a chance to return fresh after the international break.

Therefore, here we take a look at what could be Norwich’s strongest starting 11 if everyone in the squad is fit.

Tim Krul remains as Norwich’s number one goalkeeper. Although there was speculation over a departure for the 34-year-old this summer, the experienced man has stayed put and so far kept three clean sheets in the league.

The back four is made up of Dimitrios Giannoulis, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Max Aarons.

Giannoulis is currently missing out through an injury but the left-back has plenty of quality to give. Gibson hasn’t played as much as you’d expect this season but the defender has plenty of experience and knows what it takes to gain promotion. Captain Hanley has played all but one league game this season, already contributing an assist and is another player who knows what it takes to be a winner at this level. Finally, Aarons is a prized asset at 22-years-old and will be looking to have an impactful season in the league.

Kenny McLean and Marcelino Nunez remain as a two in midfield as they currently are, sat in behind Todd Cantwell, Aaron Ramsey and Josh Sargent.

Between them, these players have a mix of experience and youth. Whilst Cantwell is still 24-years-old, he is someone with that experience at the top level. Whilst 22-year-old Josh Sargent has got off to a great start this season with six goals and an assist already.

Up front, unsurprisingly Teemu Pukki takes position. The experienced striker already has three goals and two assists this season and we have seen in the past that he has the ability to be a valuable asset at this level.