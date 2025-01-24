New West Brom boss Tony Mowbray will be hopeful of maintaining a promotion push back to the Premier League this season.

The 61-year-old takes the hotseat at The Hawthorns for a second time, looking to recreate his famous promotion back to the top flight in 2008 with the Black Country outfit.

This is a whole different challenge for Mowbray, however, with the club now without parachute payments and a new set of players for the former Blackburn and Sunderland coach to implement his ideas on.

The January transfer window remains open for the Baggies to bolster their squad, and Football League World highlights the dream West Brom XI for Mowbray to work with for the rest of the campaign.

GK: Alex Palmer

Starting off between the sticks is shot-stopper Alex Palmer, who has been so reliable for the Baggies since taking over from David Button back in 2022.

The Albion academy graduate won the Golden Glove award last season with 18 clean sheets, with this kind of form giving no indication of a need to change the goalkeeper.

RB: Darnell Furlong

Darnell Furlong has also been a first team regular in blue and white since linking up from QPR under Slaven Bilic in 2019.

Seemingly the first choice at full-back, Furlong should stay in Mowbray’s plans moving forward.

CB: Kyle Bartley

Kyle Bartley’s experience and leadership is crucial to the Baggies having a solid backline, and Mowbray will be eager to add that steel to his defence.

A presence in both boxes, Bartley should be a key player for the team if he can stay fit.

CB: Torbjorn Heggem

Norwegian international Torbjorn Heggem has been a revelation since signing for the West Midlands outfit last summer.

The 61-year-old Mowbray is sure to be impressed by Heggem’s versatility to play at left-back or in central defence, with his towering height and physicality two positive attributes.

For the remainder of this term, the 26-year-old should be set to continue his partnership with Bartley.

LB: Callum Styles

Callum Styles has exceeded expectations at The Hawthorns since his arrival from Barnsley on a free transfer last summer.

Full of energy and a will to drive forward to help the team offensively, Styles could be the type of player to help bring about more front-footed football in B71.

CM: Isaac Price

The first recruit for Mowbray has arrived in central midfield with Isaac Price, who has linked up at The Hawthorns after an 18-month spell with Standard Liege in Belgium.

The Northern Ireland international has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract in the Black Country, providing a key source of energy and creativity as a box-to-box midfielder.

At 21, Price has the ability to be a world-class talent in blue and white stripes and will be expected to be at the heart of creating chances for the forward line, hopefully increasing the number of goals scored under Mowbray's tenure.

When familiar with Mowbray's style of play and ideas, Price is expected to be given a regular place in the starting XI to showcase his quality in the second tier.

CM: Besard Sabovic

While Besard Sabovic was previously linked with the club under Carlos Corberan, Albion could still make a move as the Swede is now a free agent after departing native side Djurgårdens IF.

With Price occupying a more attacking role, the signing of Sabovic could see him play in a holding midfield position to help protect the back four and help get the balance right between both boxes.

RM: Tom Fellows

Mowbray will surely be keen to use Tom Fellows, who is such a tremendous second tier talent on the right flank.

Providing consistent service for the forwards with his pinpoint accuracy of crosses, the Baggies will be hopeful of fending off interest from the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace so he can continue making a name for himself with his boyhood club.

LM: Mikey Johnston

On the opposite flank, permanent signing Mikey Johnston has been a livewire and will look to use his pace and trickery to create chances as well as offer goals himself.

Looking to regain the sharpness and confidence from last season’s terrific loan spell, Mowbray should be set to give him a chance to reach those heights again.

AM: Karlan Grant

Karlan Grant has become an unlikely fan favourite at West Brom, with such a strong work ethic and commitment to the club shown since arriving back from a loan spell at Cardiff City.

Earning plaudits from the Albion faithful, Mowbray will be sure to unleash Grant to continue his rise and see if he can get close to the 18 strikes he netted back in 2022.

Karlan Grant 2021/22 season with West Brom Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Championship 44 18 6

ST: Willem Geubbels

With injuries plaguing West Brom in the frontline, there is an onus on Albion to recruit a new number nine to secure vital goals at the top end of the pitch.

Willem Geubbels is a strong contender to be approached by the Baggies, with the 23-year-old currently playing his football in Switzerland with St. Gallen, as well as gaining previous experience in Ligue 1 with Lyon and Nantes.

According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas. the Baggies are interested in a move for the former French youth international, alongside rivals Leeds United and Norwich City.

Capable of playing on both flanks and as a centre forward, Geubbels would offer a much-needed boost to a depleted Albion forward department, but a potential switch could be seen as a gamble given the Frenchman would be getting his first taste of English football.

If a deal can get over the line, Geubbels would be set to lead the line and help provide enough ammunition to keep the Baggies in the play-off mix in the absence of top scorer Josh Maja.