Sheffield United

‘Getting worse by the match’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to display from 28-year-old in Middlesbrough loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

A number of Sheffield United supporters were left frustrated with the performance of defender George Baldock following the Blades’ 2-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The Blades went into the game aiming to build on their recent improvements and upturn in form after securing three wins from their previous four Championship matches.

However, they were largely second best against a Middlesbrough side that played with a real determination to turn their own form around after back-to-back defeats heading into the match.

Baldock was one Sheffield United player in particular that endured a difficult evening at the Riverside Stadium. That came with the right-back not being able to take advantage of getting into some dangerous crossing positions in the final third with all four of his crosses not being accurate ones.

The 28-year-old was able to make three tackles, two clearances and one interception to show that he was still having a decent enough game defensively.

However, his lack of end product in the final undermined that and it was a frustrating display from the right-back.

Many Sheffield United fans were not impressed with Baldock’s performance and some even called for Jayden Bogle to be given a run in the team ahead of him now.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


