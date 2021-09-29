‘Getting worse by the match’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to display from 28-year-old in Middlesbrough loss

A number of Sheffield United supporters were left frustrated with the performance of defender George Baldock following the Blades’ 2-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The Blades went into the game aiming to build on their recent improvements and upturn in form after securing three wins from their previous four Championship matches.

However, they were largely second best against a Middlesbrough side that played with a real determination to turn their own form around after back-to-back defeats heading into the match.

Baldock was one Sheffield United player in particular that endured a difficult evening at the Riverside Stadium. That came with the right-back not being able to take advantage of getting into some dangerous crossing positions in the final third with all four of his crosses not being accurate ones.

The 28-year-old was able to make three tackles, two clearances and one interception to show that he was still having a decent enough game defensively.

However, his lack of end product in the final undermined that and it was a frustrating display from the right-back.

Many Sheffield United fans were not impressed with Baldock’s performance and some even called for Jayden Bogle to be given a run in the team ahead of him now.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Back to how we was playing when the season started. Terrible all over the pitch. Especially at rb, Bogle has to replace Baldock at the weekend. #twitterblades #SUFC — Jack Godfrey (@Jackcgodfrey) September 28, 2021

Another game where I’ve been left hot and cold by George Baldock. Defensively he’s been sound overall, but his forward play has been shocking this season. Amount of times he gets into good positions and then overhits his cross is scary. #sufc #twitterblades — Josh Chapman (@_joshchapman98) September 28, 2021

Love Baldock but come on George your decision making in and around the box is getting worse match by match 🙃😬 #twitterblades — ⚪⚔️🔴 (@thesufcproject) September 28, 2021

Jayden Bogle one of unluckiest players in squad. Baldock beginning to expire #sufc — Danny (@8djc8) September 28, 2021

Agreed pal i think Hourihane deserves to start as he can dictate games. We are too inconsistent and not good for a promotion push. Baldock is overrated he's good defensively but very poor going forward. I agree no service but this was a game for McBurnie I think to win headers — Nick Hedge (@NickHedge1) September 28, 2021

Stevens, Baldock, Sharp and Norwood all poor. Few changes bogle needs a run ASAP — Cal (@cal_gregory) September 28, 2021

Baldock lucky to keep getting a game, hourihane has to start for me — JoshuaaaB (@Josh_Barringham) September 28, 2021