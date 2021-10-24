Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Getting worse as time goes by’, ‘Appalling’ – Many Derby fans left frustrated by player’s performance v Coventry

Derby County’s unbeaten run stretched to five matches yesterday with a 1-1 draw against Coventry City away from home as they look to claw back all 12 points they lost after going into administration last month.

Wayne Rooney is doing a sterling job in the dugout at Pride Park and he took his thread-bare squad to the Coventry Building Society Arena on the back of dour matches without a loss.

The ex-England icon would have been hoping to be coming into the fixture with the Sky Blues on the back of a victory but Elijah Adebayo’s 83rd minute equaliser for Luton against County in midweek put paid to those plans.

And the Rams were behind after 20 minutes on their travels yesterday as Matty Godden slid home a penalty for Mark Robins’ side to put them into the lead.

Derby fans had to wait until 12 minutes from the end of the match for anything to cheer about as Graeme Shinnie fired home the equaliser to send the travelling fans home in high spirits.

They were resilient in the second half but one player who didn’t impress before being hooked by Rooney early in the second half is Kamil Jozwiak.

The 23-year-old Poland international was largely anonymous against Cov and it was down his left flank where the hosts created most of their attacks.

He was withdrawn after 54 minutes and Derby fans didn’t have too many positives to share about his performance.


