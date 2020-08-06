‘Getting this one wrong’ – West Brom make important decision on defender’s future: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Kieran Gibbs ahead of their return to the Premier League according to The Telegraph.

The Baggies won promotion from the Championship in the 2019/20 season, as they finished second in the table on the final day of the campaign, after beating Brentford to the automatic promotion place.

Gibbs made 15 appearances for West Brom in that promotion-winning season, but is seemingly surplus to requirements ahead of the new league campaign.

The former Arsenal man has been with the Baggies since 2017, and he has gone on to make 89 appearances in all competitions for the club since.

But Slaven Bilic clearly doesn’t see the 30-year-old as part of his plans as they turn their attentions towards planning for life back in the top-flight.

But are West Brom making the right decision in looking to move Gibbs on ahead of the new season?

We discuss…

Chris Thorpe:

This is a real signal of intent from Slaven Bilic and the wider West Brom hierarchy with Gibbs being one of the club’s highest earners at present.

Dispensing of the veteran full back will free up some much needed funds for the club to strengthen ahead of their return to the Premier League next season, with the likes of Wigan’s Antonee Robinson already on their radar.

Gibbs will no doubt look back on his time at the club with deep regret, with a relegation and failed play-off campaign really leaving a sour taste in the mouth of the former Arsenal player.

In short, Gibbs will not be missed by the Baggies as they look to push on with a fresh and forward thinking approach to their transfer business.

Alfie Burns:

I’d keep him around if I’m totally honest.

West Brom need a new left-back and it looks like that will be Antonee Robinson from Wigan, but letting Gibbs leave suggests that Conor Townsend will be the back-up.

For me, Gibbs would be better served offering his experience to Robinson than Townsend; he’s got so much top-fight nous, whilst his ability to step in a handful of times in a season can’t be overlooked.

Slaven Bilic has a tough job overseeing the reshape of this group of players, but the Croatian is getting this one wrong.

George Dagless:

I’m a little surprised.

I think we’re going to see Albion sign a new full-back this summer with this in mind and it suggests to me that they feel Gibbs’ fitness is going to let them down now.

He’s still a good full-back, though, and I expect a fair few clubs to be taking a look at him, providing he can stay fit and prove his levels.

Albion have Conor Townsend down that side still available but I would expect them to try and bolster that area with this in mind.