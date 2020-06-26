‘Getting the excuses in’ – Many Leeds fans react to Parker’s Fulham comments

Leeds United take on Fulham this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship and will be aiming to get themselves a step nearer a return to the Premier League.

The Whites have been excellent at times this season and when the big games come around, they usually step up.

This is perhaps their biggest game of the season so far, too, with Fulham looking to reel them in and a win for them would close the gap up to four points between the two sides.

With Brentford and West Brom facing off tonight, there’s plenty riding on this weekend and Leeds fans have naturally taken an interest in what Scott Parker has had to say about his team and their shape going into this one.

Indeed, Parker has tried to play a card suggesting that they’ve had a few issues to contend with but Leeds fans think it’s a bluff.

Let’s see what has been said online:

Fulham boss Scott Parker says his team news is “a bit of a mixed bag” with “a number of players being nursed through certain issues & players who are a bit behind due to Coronavirus & how we’ve had to train them as they were in isolation. But we’ve a strong enough squad.”#lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) June 26, 2020

He's already getting the excuses in — Nathan (@hank_lufc) June 26, 2020

Sounds like they have a fully fit match squad to me then. — Liam (@Liamdestroyer39) June 26, 2020

Got to love opposition mangers kidology Popey 😂😂. Always anticipate facing the strongest XI until the teams announced on matchday 😂😂…. — Benny 💙💛 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) June 26, 2020

Strong squad then basically. Focus on our team, not theirs and smash the performance out of the park. I see this game as a MUST WIN. — Andre (@Andre53101320) June 26, 2020

No interest in Fulham. Its about us. Eight games 6 wins — GARFORTH WHITES WAKEY 1970💛💙💛 (@mmwgreen) June 26, 2020

Doesn't Scott know bielsa already knows all this 🕵 😂 — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) June 26, 2020

I live in London I could pop over to Motspur park with some "wire cutters" and check it out! 👀 — Jeff McConnell (@jeff_mcconnell) June 26, 2020

@LiamCooper__ and the team should prepare like they were playing Barcelona tomorrow and not listen to any of parkers rubbish. Get through the game get the 3 points on to the next hes trying to lay the seeds there — ON ON ON!! 💙💛 (@scotttownend2) June 26, 2020