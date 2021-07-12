Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Getting the band back’, ‘Class this’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock makes player decision

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sol Bamba is training with Middlesbrough as he looks to build up his fitness ahead of the new season.

The 36-year-old is a free agent after leaving Cardiff City in the summer and he remains on the lookout for a new club. And, in order to ensure he is fit and ready for whenever a move does happen, Boro have confirmed that boss Neil Warnock allowed Bamba to train with the team.

The two have a close relationship following their time together in the Welsh capital, and Warnock was in touch with the centre-back as he battled cancer last year.

Even though there is no suggestion that Boro will offer the former Leeds United man a contract, it’s fair to say that many fans wouldn’t be surprised if a short-term offer was put to the player – with many believing it could be a good move.

