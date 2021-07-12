Middlesbrough
‘Getting the band back’, ‘Class this’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock makes player decision
Sol Bamba is training with Middlesbrough as he looks to build up his fitness ahead of the new season.
"After everything he’s been through this is the least I can do" 🤝
Neil Warnock has offered @Sol14Bamba the chance to train at #Boro and build his fitness 💪 #UTB https://t.co/N7RX4oyYFc
— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 12, 2021
The 36-year-old is a free agent after leaving Cardiff City in the summer and he remains on the lookout for a new club. And, in order to ensure he is fit and ready for whenever a move does happen, Boro have confirmed that boss Neil Warnock allowed Bamba to train with the team.
The two have a close relationship following their time together in the Welsh capital, and Warnock was in touch with the centre-back as he battled cancer last year.
Even though there is no suggestion that Boro will offer the former Leeds United man a contract, it’s fair to say that many fans wouldn’t be surprised if a short-term offer was put to the player – with many believing it could be a good move.
Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…
@Teds_Tours27 only talking about sol Saturday weren’t we and said this wouldn’t happen. Although it says the chance to train that’s all
— Tom Rees (@tomrees1927) July 12, 2021
He’s literally getting the band back isn’t he.
Sol will be a great leader and mentor for the younger lads… Great work by Warnock
— Andrew (@officialandyb24) July 12, 2021
Get him signed up. Another experienced leader / voice around the club can only be a good thing whether he plays or not.
— Simmo649 (@Simmo649) July 12, 2021
Class even if it doesn’t lead to contract it’s an experienced head to teach the younger players a thing or two https://t.co/1XnpnzEP8E
— Jack (@jackallisonnn) July 12, 2021
Class this to be fair https://t.co/05iPSimy54
— Crossman (@kieranjcrossman) July 12, 2021
I know he’s only training with us but I would take him on a one year deal. Most likely be dirt cheap wages but most importantly he brings leadership & experience to the team, something we were lacking massively last season https://t.co/uuUlCA9hf2
— Jake 🏴 (@Jrs97__) July 12, 2021
Love this 👏👏 https://t.co/MIwnZTUxZA
— George 🏴🇦🇷 (@GBallantyne7) July 12, 2021