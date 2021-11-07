‘Getting silly’, ‘Unreal’ – These Fulham fans heap praise on key man after role in Peterborough win

Fulham continued their fine form as they beat Peterborough United 1-0 away from home yesterday.

Once again, Aleksandar Mitrovic was the man who made the difference, as he headed in the only goal in the 74th minute after some smart work from Neeskens Kebano to ensure Marco Silva’s men picked up a hard-fought three points.

The Serbian international has been the outstanding player in the Championship this season, not just for Fulham, with the effort against the Posh incredibly his 20th of the season from just 17 games, whilst he has also registered five assists.

Therefore, the fans are obviously delighted with how the former Newcastle man is performing and they recognise he will be key if the Cottagers are to secure a return to the Premier League, which is looking likely right now given they hold a six-point cushion over third.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Mitrovic from the support on Twitter…

