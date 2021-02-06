‘Getting silly now’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as team news for Coventry clash is confirmed

Watford will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to St Andrew’s to face Coventry City.

The Hornets are winless in their last two games, with Monday night’s 2-1 defeat to QPR meaning they go into the game fifth in the Championship table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Coventry meanwhile, go into the game 18th in the standings, four points clear of the relegation zone, having won just two of their last ten games in all competitions.

Perhaps with that in mind, Watford manager Xisco Munoz has named a side that shows three changes from the one that suffered that late defeat to QPR last time out, as Adam Masina, Ken Sema and Andre Gray return to the starting XI, with Marc Navarro, Will Hughes and Joao Pedro all dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Watford fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Ha. Ha. Ha — Alex de la Salle (@alexdelasalle) February 6, 2021

That’s more like it. Balanced team — WirralHornetSteve 🐝 (@WirralhornSteve) February 6, 2021

I’m done with this club — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) February 6, 2021

Awful — chris22 (@CJG_223) February 6, 2021

Banking on that Andre Gray redemption goal today — Riggy (@Riggzon) February 6, 2021

Drop Hughes and joao even though they are two of the best players we have. — king ken (@kingkensema12) February 6, 2021

An absolute joke. What has happened to my club! — Steve (@Buz180) February 6, 2021

Ok, this is getting silly now…🤪 — Mr Lancey (@Mr_Lancey) February 6, 2021