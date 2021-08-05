‘Getting silly now lads’, ‘We’re up’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest transfer addition

Following a slow start to the summer transfer window which was forced upon them due to a transfer embargo, Sheffield Wednesday have exploded into life with a plethora of signings in recent weeks.

There was no doubting that the Owls squad needed a lot of work done to it after the release of many senior players at the end of the 2020-21 campaign following relegation to League One.

And with no embargo to hold them back now, Wednesday have done major incoming business by signing eight players in the last two weeks.

They’ve included the returning Jack Hunt along with loanees like Lewis Wing, Theo Corbeanu and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, and earlier today the addition of left-sided utility player Marvin Johnson was confirmed.

What Wednesday fans have really been longing for though is the signing of a new striker that will get into double figures in terms of goals this season – and Darren Moore may have found his man.

Lee Gregory has signed for the Owls on a permanent contract from Stoke City, having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Derby County.

Gregory brings experience to the table at Hillsborough and his arrived has seemingly delighted Sheffield Wednesday fans on social media.

Darren Moore you the man https://t.co/J5KjDdDHRi — Matt Herrington (@m_herrington11) August 5, 2021

It’s just getting silly now lads https://t.co/HbEar2jLnG — Liam (@Rocheswfc) August 5, 2021

Think this is a good signing #swfc https://t.co/t78b0T59Fy — WEDNESDAY RETRO (@WednesdayRetro) August 5, 2021

It. Is. Done. Carve the trophy ffs 🍾 https://t.co/HJWBCdHY6i — Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) August 5, 2021

We are on a madness😅😅 https://t.co/M9buticR97 — hirstyy95 (@hirstyy95) August 5, 2021

Just a reminder that DM has put this squad together with out spending a penny. Absolutely ridiculous! https://t.co/hgMwliBy5d — James Stenton. (@Stento1867) August 5, 2021

Hats off to Darren Moore done a cracking job with transfers! 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/jaH0BtPfmR — Oliver (@OLLIE_BROWN_) August 5, 2021

11 signings this summer, Darren Moore can have my children, a king https://t.co/8zDXuifQwj — Sam Nevin (@SamNevin98) August 5, 2021