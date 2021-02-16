‘Getting promoted’, ‘What a signing’ – These Birmingham City fans might have been wrong about this summer addition

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Birmingham City completed a deal to sign goalkeeper Neil Etheridge from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The shot-stopper arrived with some impressive performances to his name, and would have been keen to catch the eye with Aitor Karanka’s side this season in the Championship.

He had big shoes to fill, with Lee Camp leaving Birmingham City at the end of the 2019/20 season, after making 86 appearances in total for the club.

We take a look at the initial reaction on social media to when Birmingham City signed Etheridge, which might be different to what some supporters are saying nowadays after their dip in form.

What a signing!! This squad is slowly starting to come together piece by piece…. not just for the season but for the long term aspect as well. This is a project and Karanka is going to build it. Couple more players still needed though. #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) September 11, 2020

What a signing 💙 — Simon Fitter 4⃣ (@fittz7) September 11, 2020

Cheers lads made my week 😍 — Rhys ☔️ (@_RhysBCFC) September 11, 2020

Million quid, four years. Wow. Brilliant business that. What a window we are having. Proper egg on some faces — Benno (@Bluewurst1875) September 11, 2020

Really happy with this signing, we haven’t had a really good goalkeeper for some time 👊 #KRO — Russ (@blueruss1875) September 11, 2020

Fire up Dong’s promotion party bus, we’re breaking the points record this season boisssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Declan (@DecDavis_) September 11, 2020

Huge signing 🔥 — Dan Taylor (@Dan_Taylor_14) September 11, 2020

Can't believe we are actually getting promoted without even kicking a ball… — Jamie Macgregor (@JamieMacgregor_) September 11, 2020

Quality keeper, well done Blues 👏🏽👏🏽 — Mike (@MikeJabBCFC) September 11, 2020

Signing of the season. Excellent signing! — James Beadle (@JamesBcfcBeadle) September 11, 2020

So it’s fair to sat that the majority of Birmingham City supporters were delighted to see the goalkeeper arrive from Cardiff City on a long-term contract.

Etheridge made his first-team debut for the Blues against promotion-chasing Swansea City, and kept a clean sheet against Steve Cooper’s side, which was the ideal start to life with the club.

But he has struggled for consistency in his performances during this year’s campaign, with Birmingham currently sat 23rd in the Championship table after a poor run of form of late.

The Blues have only won once in their last 12 league matches, which has seen them tumble down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Etheridge has made 28 appearances in total for Aitor Karanka’s side, keeping eight clean sheets, although he has made some costly errors at times this season.

He’ll be eager to play his part for the Blues this term, as they look to avoid relegation into League One, which certainly won’t have been what Birmingham fans would have been hoping for at the start of this year’s campaign.