‘Getting excited for next season’, ‘Nice surprise’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer confirmed

Nottingham Forest announced the signing of Tyler Blackett this morning as Sabri Lamouchi strengthens his squad ahead of the new season.

The Reds remarkably missed out on a play-off spot on the final day of the previous campaign but they have quickly started building for another promotion push, with Blackett following Jack Colback through the door at the City Ground.

Blackett’s signing strengthens the defence, with the former Manchester United man capable of playing left-back and in a central role and he has experience at this level having spent the past few years with Reading.

But he decided to leave the Madejski Stadium after his deal expired, with Forest confirming his arrival on their official site this morning.

Whilst it’s not the high-profile arrival that some fans were hoping for, it’s fair to say that most were pleased to see the 26-year-old join up ahead of next season.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer from Twitter…


