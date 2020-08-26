Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Getting deja vu here’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to pre-season result

Derby County were defeated 3-0 by Brentford this afternoon, with the Rams falling to their first defeat of pre-season.

The 2020/21 Championship campaign is now just around the corner, and Phillip Cocu will be eager to put his squad through their paces ahead of their opening day fixture against Reading.

The Rams fell to their first defeat of pre-season today, though, with last season’s play-off finalists Brentford emerging as 3-0 victors at St George’s Park.

A strong side started the game for Derby, with the likes of Wayne Rooney, David Marshall, Andre Wisdom, Jack Marriott, Graeme Shinnie and Mike te Wierik among those starting from the off.

Brentford went into the half-time interval leading by a goal to nil, though, with young forward Marcus Forss finding the net in the 36th minute following Tariqe Fosu’s cross.

10 charges were made by Cocu at half-time with plenty of youngsters coming on – Jahmal Hector-Ingram, Henrich Ravas, Ola Ibrahim, Harrison Solomon and Josh Shonibare among those being introduced.

Brentford ended up adding another two goals in the latter stages of the contest through Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen, with the game ultimately ending 3-0 to Brentford.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to today’s defeat to the Bees…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

