Nottingham Forest

‘Getting better every game’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-year-old’s display vs Millwall

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest made it seven games unbeaten in all competitions at the weekend, defeating Millwall 3-1 at the City Ground.

The Reds scored three goals in a game for the first time this season, as they eased past a struggling Millwall outfit on Trentside.

Two goals in either half from Sammy Ameobi sent Forest on their way to a big win. His first came as he fired a low effort into the bottom corner.

His second came shortly after the hour mark. Following a quick one-two with Alex Mighten, he bent an effort into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Ryan Yates added a third late on from a corner, and despite a late Millwall consolation, there wasn’t a lot to grumble about at all.

Cafu, once again, started the game having established as a key player under Chris Hughton in the number 10 role.

The midfielder impressed once again, showing plenty of tenacity and drive on the ball.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance…


