‘Getting better every game’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-year-old’s display vs Millwall

Nottingham Forest made it seven games unbeaten in all competitions at the weekend, defeating Millwall 3-1 at the City Ground.

The Reds scored three goals in a game for the first time this season, as they eased past a struggling Millwall outfit on Trentside.

Two goals in either half from Sammy Ameobi sent Forest on their way to a big win. His first came as he fired a low effort into the bottom corner.

His second came shortly after the hour mark. Following a quick one-two with Alex Mighten, he bent an effort into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Ryan Yates added a third late on from a corner, and despite a late Millwall consolation, there wasn’t a lot to grumble about at all.

Cafu, once again, started the game having established as a key player under Chris Hughton in the number 10 role.

The midfielder impressed once again, showing plenty of tenacity and drive on the ball.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance…

Anybody not rating Cafu at this stage is not doing so for no other reason than the fact he’s come from Olympiacos. He’s been brilliant for us for weeks. Him, Sow, McKenna & Worrall have been instrumental in our revival #nffc — CityGroundShelf (@CityGroundShelf) January 16, 2021

He's a worker that's for sure. We've had lots of overseas lads who have just come for a holiday. Cafu is trying and is getting better every game. I like him too. — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) January 16, 2021

I was pessimistic when he arrived but he deserves his spot in the starting lineup, no doubt about that. Nobody has done a better job in that role this season.

Let's just hope Olympiacos don't try and steal him back #NFFC — Malcolm Heron (@mallyslife_) January 16, 2021

I think he's been great not quite the attacking mid he's being played as but think he would be great being the deep lying play maker to link with a proper cam — Rohit Mistry (@RohitMistry88) January 16, 2021

He has a great touch. Want to see him get a goal now. — daillew22 (@daillew22) January 16, 2021

I like him. I did from day one. But the strength of Sow and Yates in midfield makes it easier for him to play that role. The spine of the team is forming. — Tricky Red (@Trickyred1) January 16, 2021

Geezer doesn’t stop pressing literally, leads by example — – (@Hughtxn) January 16, 2021

He’s been getting better, clearly has good technical ability. .. and considering we needed to have a more resilient approach due to form he suited us. Not sure he has many goal or assists in the locker- but let’s see. 🤞🏽 — Pank (@Panks80) January 17, 2021

Drives the team forward , very strong/physical and never stops running and chasing till the end . — Scott Wakefield (@ScottWa85749198) January 17, 2021