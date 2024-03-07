Highlights Norwich City is aiming for a top six finish under David Wagner despite recent setbacks in form.

Ben Gibson's contract situation is up in the air, but he remains a crucial player for the team.

Norwich fans are hoping Gibson will be offered a new deal due to his experience and importance to the squad.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City are set for an exciting end to the season as they look to secure a top six finish under David Wagner.

Norwich City’s promotion push

The ex-Huddersfield chief has come in for fierce criticism at times this season, but the Canaries have found form in the past few months, despite a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough in the week.

That result has left the side two points outside the play-off places, and there were positives to take from the game, as Norwich were leading, and dominant, until Borja Sainz’s harsh red card.

Now, it’s about bouncing back, and Wagner will feel he has enough quality in the ranks to make this a memorable campaign.

Ben Gibson is crucial for Norwich City

It’s often the players at the attacking end of the pitch that attract attention, and there’s no denying that Josh Sargent and Jon Rowe - when he returns from injury - will have a big say in how Norwich’s season plays out.

However, another important figure is Ben Gibson, with the centre-back having become a key player this season when he has been fit and available.

It’s fair to say he hasn’t always convinced for the Canaries since his arrival from Burnley, but under Wagner his performances this season have improved, and he has featured in 25 games this season in the league.

When he’s fit, Gibson is a player that Wagner relies on at the heart of his defence.

Should Ben Gibson be offered a new Norwich City contract?

Yet, there are doubts about Gibson’s future, as his contract expires in the summer, so he could walk away from Carrow Road on a free transfer in a matter of months.

You can understand why both parties will want to wait until the season has finished before making a decision, as plenty of factors will come into play if the Yellows are back in the top-flight.

Whether Gibson warrants a new deal has also been a talking point among some fans, as some will feel he doesn’t warrant an extension given his age and inconsistencies.

However, Football League World's Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes has made it clear that he would love Gibson to agree fresh terms with Norwich.

“I’ve always been in the camp of you need to give Ben Gibson a new contract regardless, because he has a lot of experience and his highest level we have seen, and there’s no reason why he can’t get back to that level," Zeke told FLW.

“We’ve obviously won the league with him and him being left-footed makes a big difference as well, as left-sided centre-backs are quite difficult to find and he’s key to our build up and how we play.

“He’s now getting back to his best after a really tough year personally and he has done really well to get back to how he was.

"So, definitely renew, because we’re going to need him.”

As mentioned, the only focus for Gibson right now will be on helping the team, and Norwich are back in action this weekend when they host struggling Rotherham in what is a game they will feel they simply must win.