Luton Town reportedly value defender Alfie Doughty at £15 million ahead of the transfer deadline, with unnamed Premier League clubs interested in acquiring Doughty's services.

From his patreon, Alan Nixon, has reported that multiple top flight clubs are said to be keen on the 24-year-old who had a stand-out season in the Premier League last campaign.

With rumours persisting day by day, Doughty's Luton Town future is up in the air after entering his third season with the club since joining from Stoke City in the summer of 2022.

Doughty has featured in both of the Hatters' opening games beginning their fight to return to the Premier League, but Edwards' men have only picked up one point out of six so far.

The loss of Doughty would no doubt be a huge departure for the Hatters, but a fee could supply signings the Hatters desperately need, after only completing two so far this summer.

Alfie Doughty all-time stats at Luton Town since joining from Stoke City in 2022 (all comps) per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 43 3 8 2022/23 35 2 7

*Not including start of the 24/25 campaign

FLW's Luton Town fan pundit, Jamie Castle, has suggested if Doughty is to leave the Hatters, the club who will buy his services will be getting their money's worth.

"I think Doughty as a player could be worth more than the £15m quoted.

"He's definitely well worth the £15m and any Premier League club that matches that fee could be getting a gem, especially with England's left back issues at the minute. He could certainly fill that void and could be worth a lot more than £15 million.

"Would I accept it? It depends on how much I value promotion. If we feel he's a player that can help us achieve promotion, which he certainly can be, then it might be worth the gamble to reject any bids and hopefully get promotion and keep him in the Premier League.

"If we've had a conversation with Alfie for him to move on then maybe it's worth cashing in now and getting the fee, so it's a big choice to make by the board, and it will be interesting to see what happens over the next couple of weeks.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a bid come in and that gets accepted."

£15 million is fair value for Doughty

With this large sum being reported, many fans will question whether the fee is worth it, but judging by his attributes he brings at left-wing-back, he could be a great buy for any top flight club who associates with playing these roles.

Premier League clubs could take it a step further and suggest lowering the asking price, with Luton needing more acquisitions this summer and may even take a lower offer if the fee is still around what they believe Doughty is worth.

Regardless of this, £15m would get a Premier League outfit a left-wing-back who can defend, attack and is an all-round ball carrier from the left-hand side.

Taking everything into account and claims from Hatters' fans suggesting an England call up is worthy for Doughty, a Premier League side who brings in his services will surely be getting a return on the investment.