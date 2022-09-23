“Getting a bit desperate at times now” – Millwall fan pundit offers Gary Rowett verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Although Millwall missed out on the play-offs last season, they had a fairly good campaign and as a result were looking ahead to this year with high hopes.

Gary Rowett made some good signings over the summer transfer window and generally the squad’s looking in good shape.

However, the Lions haven’t got off to as good of a start as they would’ve hoped and currently sit 13th in the table having lost five of their opening nine games.

The squad don’t look to be in a bad spell of form given they beat Blackpool 2-1 last weekend but it’s certainly not been as positive as hoped so far.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford if he’s happy with the job Rowett is currently doing: “I mean, over the last few years in general I think he’s done a good job.

“This season we haven’t really got off to the greatest start. I know we’ve brought in a few players so maybe they’re just taking that little bit too much time to gel but who we have got, they look good as individuals at the moment but let’s hopefully get more of that as a team.

“I’ll start worrying in five or ten games if things don’t improve, then maybe it’s time for him to go but he is starting to look like a manager who’s getting a bit desperate at times now.”

The Verdict:

As Tom says, Gary Rowett has done a good job at Millwall over recent seasons and therefore you can imagine the club won’t want to be too hesitant in dismissing him.

Furthermore, the Lions aren’t doing terribly this season. However, it definitely hasn’t been a start as encouraging as they would’ve hoped for and with that in mind, Rowett has to be under some form of pressure going forward.

There have been new arrivals this summer so maybe the squad do just require some more time to gel with one another, but the next few games after the international break could be crucial for the future of Rowett at Millwall.