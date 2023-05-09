Charlton Athletic midfielder George Dobson has admitted that the club must improve their consistency in order to fight for promotion in League One next season.

The Addicks were forced to settle for a point against Cheltenham Town in their final game of the 2022/23 campaign.

Charlton looked on course to secure a 2-1 victory over the Robins after regaining the lead in the 83rd minute.

However, Jack Payne's goal was cancelled out by an effort from Alfie May.

Charlton ended the term 15 points adrift of Peterborough United, who secured a sixth-place finish thanks to their triumph over fellow play-off hopefuls Barnsley.

Addicks boss Dean Holden's attention will now switch to assembling his own squad in the upcoming transfer window ahead of what will be his first full season in charge at The Valley.

What does George Dobson believe Charlton Athletic need to improve upon next season?

Making reference to his side, Dobson has admitted that the club will need to be more consistent next season in order to maintain a push for promotion.

Speaking to London News Online about the 2022/23 season, the Addicks captain said: "It’s been a frustrating one.

"It’s been a very inconsistent one.

"We’ve had some brilliant performances and we’ve had some really bad days.

"That’s what we’ve got to work on as a team and a club.

"Find some consistency.

"That’s what gets you out of the division.

"A lot of work [needs] to be going on in the summer as players and behind the scenes to make sure that this time next season we’re in a much better place."

Will Charlton be able to resolve that issue?

Dobson makes a valid point regarding Charlton's inconsistency as they won the same amount of games (16) as they lost (16) in League One in the most recent term.

In contrast, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle both managed to achieve automatic promotion by delivering the goods week-in, week-out at this level.

Argyle claimed 31 victories in League One while Ipswich only suffered four defeats over the course of the term.

By nailing their transfer recruitment this summer, there is no reason why Charlton cannot push on under the guidance of Holden and with Dobson leading the side.

Having made 222 appearances at this level during his career, Dobson knows exactly what it takes to compete in League One, and thus will be confident in his ability to help his side reach new heights later this year.