‘Gets the nod from now on’ – These QPR fans were pleased with this man’s impact in Reading draw

Andre Gray enjoyed an impressive debut for QPR on Saturday, as his new club claimed a dramatic 3-3 draw with Reading.

With the Royals leading 2-1, Gray was introduced for QPR for his first appearance for the club since his deadline day loan move from Watford.

However, Reading would move for ahead shortly after, as John Swift completed a hat-trick to make it 3-1 to the hosts.

That two-goal lead would not last for long however, with Gray on hand to net his first for the club from close range to pull it back to 3-2, before playing an important role in the build-up to Stefan Johansen’s last minute equaliser that keeps QPR fourth in the Championship table.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of QPR fans were keen to pay tribute to Gray as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 30-year-old’s first performance in the club’s colours.

Still unbeaten and the R’s are entertaining.

Good debut for Andre Gray too! #QPR#REAQPR — Luniverse (@al_da_drone) September 11, 2021

Watched Andre Gray goal yes was 3rds out but was slightly behind him and a man right on top of him good finish #QPR — QPR News (@QprNews82) September 11, 2021

Another thing which I hate to say cos I love the man but I don’t think Austin should be starting for us 😬 we need pace or even someone mobile up top. We looked a different side with Gray there #QPR — Matt (@Matthew9695) September 11, 2021

great comeback but we need stop having to comeback. I thought Ball had a stinker second half making mistakes for both their goals, I like him but has to shield that defence better. Fantastic start for Gray #qpr — Barry Rutter (@bazrutter) September 11, 2021

Good for him to get going for the next games — Chappers 🌸💁‍♀️ (@CLC__x) September 11, 2021

Albert and Andre both fantastic from the bench. What a team — Jools #Together (@Jools_Orca) September 11, 2021

I’m calling it. Andre Gray gets the nod from now on. #QPR — Luniverse (@al_da_drone) September 11, 2021