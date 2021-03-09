‘Gets his chance’, ‘Freed’ – Many Charlton fans excited by the return of one player in starting XI v Northampton

Lee Bowyer has named his Charlton Athletic starting XI for the visit of Northampton Town this evening and the return of Albie Morgan has excited many Addicks fans.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured or been named in a matchday squad since the 2-0 defeat against Fleetwood Town back in February but returns to the starting lineup this evening.

🔢 Team news is in… Here's how the Addicks line up at The Valley this evening… #cafc pic.twitter.com/Fs14ophBU3 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 9, 2021

Morgan is one of four changes made by Bowyer, with Darren Pratley in at centre-back for Akin Famewo and Chris Gunter in for Adam Matthews on the right of the back four.

There’s a change up top as well, Jayden Stockley returns to the side to partner Conor Washington in what looks a flat 4-4-2, Chuks Aneke is the player that makes way for him.

It’s Morgan’s place back in the XI that seems to have caught the attention of Charlton fans, however, in what is the academy product’s first start since the loss to Portsmouth at the start of last month.

He was hooked at halftime in that one but will no doubt be determined to reward his manager’s faith in him this evening against a Northampton side that have won two on the bounce, including a 4-1 victory over Pompey on Saturday.

It seems the Valley faithful are pleased to see Morgan back involved, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their excitement.

Morgan freed from Bowyers basement 😍 — Owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇰 (@JubilantJackson) March 9, 2021

Albie Morgan baby!!! — emma (@emma28012800) March 9, 2021

Albie Morgan has been found thank god — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) March 9, 2021

Albieeeeeee — Tommy May (@tommymay00) March 9, 2021

Albieeeeeeee 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) March 9, 2021