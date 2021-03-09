Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Gets his chance’, ‘Freed’ – Many Charlton fans excited by the return of one player in starting XI v Northampton

Published

8 mins ago

on

Lee Bowyer has named his Charlton Athletic starting XI for the visit of Northampton Town this evening and the return of Albie Morgan has excited many Addicks fans. 

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured or been named in a matchday squad since the 2-0 defeat against Fleetwood Town back in February but returns to the starting lineup this evening.

Morgan is one of four changes made by Bowyer, with Darren Pratley in at centre-back for Akin Famewo and Chris Gunter in for Adam Matthews on the right of the back four.

There’s a change up top as well, Jayden Stockley returns to the side to partner Conor Washington in what looks a flat 4-4-2, Chuks Aneke is the player that makes way for him.

It’s Morgan’s place back in the XI that seems to have caught the attention of Charlton fans, however, in what is the academy product’s first start since the loss to Portsmouth at the start of last month.

He was hooked at halftime in that one but will no doubt be determined to reward his manager’s faith in him this evening against a Northampton side that have won two on the bounce, including a 4-1 victory over Pompey on Saturday.

16 celebrities that support Charlton Athletic – But do they really?

1 of 16

1. Eddie Izzard

It seems the Valley faithful are pleased to see Morgan back involved, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their excitement.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gets his chance’, ‘Freed’ – Many Charlton fans excited by the return of one player in starting XI v Northampton

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: