Derby County

‘Gets better and better’, ‘Absolutely everwhere’ – Many Derby County fans react to display from key man in Hull win

A number of Derby County supporters have been reacting to the influential performance of midfielder Max Bird during their 1-0 win away to Hull City on Wednesday night.

Wayne Rooney’s side travelled to Hull aiming to pick up their first three points of the season in the Championship and to recover from losing their match at Peterborough United in the closing moments.

Derby delivered a strong performance against Hull and were able to remain a solid unit with Phil Jagielka impressing on his debut for the club.

Sam Baldock was also able to score the only goal of the contest on his first appearance for the Rams in the Championship to help them to a crucial three points.

Bird was another player to standout for the Rams at Hull and the midfielder delivered an excellent display where he did all of the jobs that were asked of him by Rooney.

The 20-year-old was involved heavily in Derby’s build-up play and he had 56 touches of the ball and also managed to produce one key pass as he looked to make things happen for the Rams going forwards. While Bird was also able to make one tackle and make an important block as well during the 90 minutes.

These are the sorts of performances that Derby will need from Bird on a consistent basis this season and he is starting to show signs of maturing into a quality asset for Rooney’s side.

Many Derby fans were quick to heap praise on the midfielder following his display against Hull and believe he has set the bar in terms of the performance level he is capable of now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


