Gethin Jones’ situation at Bolton Wanderers becomes clearer

Bolton Wanderers are hoping for a positive Gethin Jones update after the right back was sent to see a specialist this week.

Jones has missed the Trotters’ last two matches and his loss in the back four has been felt with the club falling to 4-0 and 3-0 defeats.

As crucial in his attacking threat marauding forward down the right as in providing defensive solidity, with the 26-year-old chipping in with two assists already this term.

Evatt was hopeful of some positive news around Jones’ injury when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “I was initially told he would be out for a month, best case scenario. But we should find out more very soon. He is seeing a specialist who will identify exactly how long it will take to heal.”

Wanderers welcome Gillingham to The UniBol on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways and Jones’ reintroduction to the side would add a huge boost to their ranks.

Harry Brockbank has deputised to mixed success with the tough tasks of Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle. Bolton have played some very fluid attacking football this season and Jones’ threat on the right flank has increased the effectiveness of it, he is a key player for how Evatt wants his team to play.

The Verdict

Bolton have a fairly small squad compared to where they want to be in the league table this season. It is a significant drop off in quality from Jones to Brockbank and one that the Trotters will not want to be feeling for much longer.

Wanderers have the quality to beat Gills at the weekend even without Gethin Jones and should be focusing on that rather than hoping there is an outside chance of his return. There is still just four points between Bolton and the play-off places, if they can arrest their slide of three consecutive losses without finding the net, they will be back in the top six conversation in no time.