‘Get your finger out’, ‘Dear me’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Chansiri update

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri will not be rushed into appointing a new manager, as he waits to find the right man for the job.

My understanding is that there’s been no time limit set on appointing the new #SWFC manager – Dejphon Chansiri wants to get it right, so will take as long as he needs to try and best make that decision. https://t.co/M2FX2UI2T1 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 11, 2021

The Owls chief made the decision to sack Tony Pulis after just 45 days last month, with Neil Thompson stepping in as caretaker since. And, he has done a superb job, guiding Wednesday to three consecutive victories in all competitions.

That appears to have given Chansiri some breathing space, even though the club are still firmly in a relegation battle. The Sheffield Star have revealed he is in no immediate rush to make a decision, with Thompson poised to remain in charge for the crucial weekend trip to Coventry.

It’s fair to say this prompted a mixed reaction from the Owls support. Some understand the need for time, and for Thompson to be given more of a chance, but others want it sorted swiftly.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Get your finger out DC it’s either Cook or Thompson till end of season..the playing staff needs reinforcements and the players need to know who’s in charge..We are in a relegation battle but take thee time Chansiri lad #swfc https://t.co/8r49LHRzWa — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) January 11, 2021

Find the right person 🤣 will be an unknown foreign manager that Paxo recommends. Cook should get the job, but that would make to much sense. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) January 11, 2021

Rock and a hard place really at the moment. Good form with the way things are but need a new manager in to bring his own players in before the close of the window — Russ (@RussAmos333) January 11, 2021

Dear me. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) January 11, 2021

Dither — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) January 11, 2021

Think it is taking so long as Chansiri doesn't know what he is doing. — Matthew Bloomfield (@matthefish20022) January 11, 2021