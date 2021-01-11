Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Get your finger out’, ‘Dear me’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Chansiri update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri will not be rushed into appointing a new manager, as he waits to find the right man for the job.

The Owls chief made the decision to sack Tony Pulis after just 45 days last month, with Neil Thompson stepping in as caretaker since. And, he has done a superb job, guiding Wednesday to three consecutive victories in all competitions.

That appears to have given Chansiri some breathing space, even though the club are still firmly in a relegation battle. The Sheffield Star have revealed he is in no immediate rush to make a decision, with Thompson poised to remain in charge for the crucial weekend trip to Coventry.

It’s fair to say this prompted a mixed reaction from the Owls support. Some understand the need for time, and for Thompson to be given more of a chance, but others want it sorted swiftly.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


