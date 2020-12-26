‘Get your coat’, ‘Should be taking more blame’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one man after Birmingham draw

Nottingham Forest played out a dull goalless draw with Birmingham City this afternoon and many Reds fans have been heavily critical of manager Chris Hughton after the game.

Neither side were able to make a breakthrough at the City Ground and though the hosts had more possession and far more shots, you’d imagine supporters will still have been left feeling frustrated.

Hughton’s side now have just one win in their last 10 Championship games – a run that means they’re teetering just above the bottom three.

The experienced manager replaced Sabri Lamouchi in the November international break after the Reds made a shaky start to the season but their fortunes haven’t improved a huge amount since.

Under Hughton, Forest have struggled in the final third as their goal record, just five in their last 10 games, indicates.

The 62-year-old coach will no doubt be looking to make improvements to his squad in the January window but he doesn’t seem to be a particularly popular figure among the City Ground faithful at the moment.

Did these 20 things happen to Nottingham Forest in 2020?

1 of 20 Finished the 19-20 season in 7th position Yes No

Many supporters took to Twitter after the draw with the Blues to criticise Hughton.

Read their reaction here:

Hughton's win percentage is 25% which is less than Gary Megson. The football is no better either. Let that sink in. #nffc — Kenneth Field (@kennethfield) December 26, 2020

Get him out. It's so boring and predictable I didnt watch or listen. Many fans the same. Losing supporters quickly . Hughton out #nffc — Gongoozler (@SR1two8) December 26, 2020

I’ve seen nothing in the time that hughton’s been here showing me he’s going to eventually get us promoted. Not tactically or stylistically. It’s dross. Another manager who needs good players to do well. Dinosaur managers who can’t coach all round play are in the past #nffc — Brandon (@b_reeves31) December 26, 2020

Chris Hughton you have made our team so dull so negative so boring to watch – creating nothing and never likely to win a game — mark (@mark94343771) December 26, 2020

Hughton still should be taking more blame for me. Figs & Christie are just liabilities but start regardless. 3 defensive midfielders & people wonder why we aren’t creative. Lone Striker either isolated or out wide picking up the slack. He’s improved nothing #nffc — . (@NffcgazTaylor) December 26, 2020

How much longer do they give Hughton? It is shambolic football with zero willingness to win. #nffc — Tom Walters (@Tommyblx) December 26, 2020

Hughton out #nffc Absolute garbage … no style … no plan … no football — James Towle (@jimmyt77) December 26, 2020

He is a nice guy, but this is just boring to watch. If this is chris hughton please get your coat and all the best #nffc — Dean Le Blond (@Dean_LB) December 26, 2020