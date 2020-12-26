Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Get your coat’, ‘Should be taking more blame’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one man after Birmingham draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest played out a dull goalless draw with Birmingham City this afternoon and many Reds fans have been heavily critical of manager Chris Hughton after the game. 

Neither side were able to make a breakthrough at the City Ground and though the hosts had more possession and far more shots, you’d imagine supporters will still have been left feeling frustrated.

Hughton’s side now have just one win in their last 10 Championship games – a run that means they’re teetering just above the bottom three.

The experienced manager replaced Sabri Lamouchi in the November international break after the Reds made a shaky start to the season but their fortunes haven’t improved a huge amount since.

Under Hughton, Forest have struggled in the final third as their goal record, just five in their last 10 games, indicates.

The 62-year-old coach will no doubt be looking to make improvements to his squad in the January window but he doesn’t seem to be a particularly popular figure among the City Ground faithful at the moment.

Many supporters took to Twitter after the draw with the Blues to criticise Hughton.

Read their reaction here:


