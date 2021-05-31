‘Get what you can for him’ – Many Derby County fans react to latest Jason Knight transfer news

A number of Derby County supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Sun that Brighton are now leading the race to sign midfielder Jason Knight this summer.

Knight has been a player that has been attracting interest for a while now, with the Irish Mirror having previously reported that both West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in making a move for him this summer. That comes after he has managed to establish himself in the Rams’ first-team squad in the Championship over the last two campaigns.

It is believed by The Sun that Knight is a player that Derby might have to cash in on this summer, with Louie Sibley another player that might leave the club as well. Those sales could potentially relieve some of the financial difficulties that the Rams are experiencing at the moment.

The Sun’s latest report reveals that Derby are bracing themselves for a lot of interest in Knight this summer and that there a numerous clubs in the race to sign him. However, Brighton at the moment are thought to be the side are leading the race for his signature.

Many Derby fans were suggesting that the Rams will have to cash in on Knight if they do get the right sort of offer for him this summer. While there was one suggestion that they should do a deal with Brighton involving Matt Clarke.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

If we get a decent bid similar to bogle and lowe he’ll be gone, as we are so desperate for cash. Don’t want any of the younger players to go, but they’re the only members of the squad really with any decent potential value. — Jim (Jimmers) (@Jimmers_7) May 30, 2021

£4million plus Matt Clarke……. We'll probably sell for £750k! — Matt Wood (@MattWoo56844227) May 30, 2021

£10m plus Matt Clarke and he's yours https://t.co/lwONCN8Vqi — Lewis (@LewisJubb) May 30, 2021

Runs around but what quality? Get what you can for him — DallowSpicerPinkie (@Tim1656) May 30, 2021

I'd sell him for the right price. He's a good young lad but doesn't exactly offer a deal going forward imo. — Chris Smith (@chrisdsmith32) May 30, 2021

I expect at least two youngsters to leave in the summer , simply to survive financially . The decision will not be in Rooney’s hands . — sp castle (@fearsatanremix) May 30, 2021

Knight should be sold ahead of Buchanan, we have no defenders! — James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) May 30, 2021