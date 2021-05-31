Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Get what you can for him’ – Many Derby County fans react to latest Jason Knight transfer news

Published

5 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Sun that Brighton are now leading the race to sign midfielder Jason Knight this summer.

Knight has been a player that has been attracting interest for a while now, with the Irish Mirror having previously reported that both West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in making a move for him this summer. That comes after he has managed to establish himself in the Rams’ first-team squad in the Championship over the last two campaigns.

It is believed by The Sun that Knight is a player that Derby might have to cash in on this summer, with Louie Sibley another player that might leave the club as well. Those sales could potentially relieve some of the financial difficulties that the Rams are experiencing at the moment.

The Sun’s latest report reveals that Derby are bracing themselves for a lot of interest in Knight this summer and that there a numerous clubs in the race to sign him. However, Brighton at the moment are thought to be the side are leading the race for his signature.

Many Derby fans were suggesting that the Rams will have to cash in on Knight if they do get the right sort of offer for him this summer. While there was one suggestion that they should do a deal with Brighton involving Matt Clarke.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


