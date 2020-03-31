‘Get up the M1 to Leeds next season’ – Many fans react to Nottingham Forest star’s off-the-pitch success

With the United Kingdom currently in a state of lockdown, many people have resorted to video games as a way to entertain themselves.

Football Manager’s latest edition FM 2020 has been a major beneficiary of the challenging times that we are currently living in, with thousands embarking on virtual management careers in the hope of reaching the very top.

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley is no different and he has showcased his ability on the game, by winning the Premier League title with Gloucester City, ironically defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 to secure it.

It’s some achievement on the virtual game considering the club are currently in the National League North, and have to navigate through a number of challenging leagues to reach the summit of the English football pyramid.

It took Lolley 20 seasons to get Gloucester the Premier League title, and it underlines just how much spare time the Nottingham Forest winger has on his hands at the moment amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, Lolley’s success sparked a plethora of replies from Nottingham Forest fans and also several fans of other clubs. Here are the best….

Get up the M1 to Leeds next season you could do it in real life under Bielsa — Craig Trapps (@Trappsradio) March 31, 2020

I can only hope to be half the manager you are. Just coming to the end of my 2nd season at York. Sitting 7th in national league and into a FA trophy final against wealdstone — Steve (@cargill700) March 31, 2020

Joe, do you ever sign yourself? Or just keep tabs on where you're at during the seasons? — Luke (@iLukasx100) March 31, 2020

Well done, thats a great achivement — michael (@michael98285569) March 31, 2020

Nah you’re cheating surely? I can’t even get Villa in the top half 🙄 — Charli C (@charlideejay) March 31, 2020

well done. what tactics you using? — Peter Gallagher (@peter_gallagher) March 31, 2020

Some effort that! — James Beedie (@17jamesbeedie) March 31, 2020

How many hours have you dedicated so far? 🙈 — Wayne Quinn (@WazzaQuinn) March 31, 2020

Need to know tactics you are deploying as that’s impressive — Libbys Mom & Dad (@LibbyMaesAngels) March 31, 2020

2039?? That is dedication to the game. Top man! — Mark Doyle (@Doyler88kek) March 31, 2020