Nottingham Forest

‘Get up the M1 to Leeds next season’ – Many fans react to Nottingham Forest star’s off-the-pitch success

Published

5 mins ago

on

With the United Kingdom currently in a state of lockdown, many people have resorted to video games as a way to entertain themselves.

Football Manager’s latest edition FM 2020 has been a major beneficiary of the challenging times that we are currently living in, with thousands embarking on virtual management careers in the hope of reaching the very top.

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley is no different and he has showcased his ability on the game, by winning the Premier League title with Gloucester City, ironically defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 to secure it.

It’s some achievement on the virtual game considering the club are currently in the National League North, and have to navigate through a number of challenging leagues to reach the summit of the English football pyramid.

It took Lolley 20 seasons to get Gloucester the Premier League title, and it underlines just how much spare time the Nottingham Forest winger has on his hands at the moment amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, Lolley’s success sparked a plethora of replies from Nottingham Forest fans and also several fans of other clubs. Here are the best….


