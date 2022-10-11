“Get this team playing with a swagger again” – Middlesbrough fan pundit highlights what issues the club’s new manager must fix

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has offered her verdict on what the club’s new manager must focus on immediately in order to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Boro are searching for a new boss following the dismissal of Chris Wilder earlier this month.

The 55-year old was relieved of his duties following a poor start to the season, with Leo Percovich having taken charge on an interim basis in his stead.

A number of candidates have been linked with the position, but this Boro fan has identified what she wants the next manager to prioritise in their first few weeks on the job.

She believes that going back to basics should help settle the squad, who have lost their confidence in recent weeks with a lot of chopping and changing of the lineup not helping the situation.

“I think he needs to sort out the basics first, and also settle on a backline, because we’ve chopped and changed far too often this season,” Malt told Football League World.

“And when there’s no consistency in selection, it’s no wonder there’s inconsistencies in performance.

“So to settle on a back three or a back four, whatever it may be, would be a good start.

“And also just to help this team regain their confidence, because we look completely devoid of it this season, which is a stark contrast to last season where we looked really good.

“We looked like we had that belief, and we’ve lost that this season, and in turn, I think the fans have lost that belief as well.

“So to get this team playing with a swagger again, would be fantastic because they were certainly playing with that last season.”

Boro find themselves 21st in the Championship table after 13 fixtures, with the team having only won three league games so far this campaign.

The likes of Scott Parker, Michael Carrick and Sean Dyche have all been named as potential candidates to take over the first team squad.

Up next for Middlesbrough is the visit of Blackburn Rovers on 15 October.

The Verdict

This is most certainly a team in need of a reset at this stage, so going back to the basics would be a good starting point for the next manager.

Results have been so poor given the quality that this squad possesses, that a new manager should be able to start getting a tune out of this group relatively quickly if they can resolve certain issues.

Raising the team’s confidence levels will be very important, as the side looks totally different to the one which was flying under Wilder last season.

This is not a team that should be competing near the relegation zone, so the next manager will have a relatively obvious objective to immediately face upon their arrival.