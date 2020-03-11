Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get this man signed up’ – There Bolton Wanderers fans react to performance of ‘absolute machine’ in Burton Albion draw

Bolton Wanderers made it three straight draws on Tuesday night, as they played out an entertaining encounter with Burton Albion that ultimately ended 2-2 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Twice Bolton took the lead in the game, first through Ryan Delaney and then Ethan Hamilton, with Burton equalising on both occasions, with Rangers loanee Jamie Murphy twice pulling the Brewers level.

Despite the fact that it is now just one win in their last 16 games, it did seem as though there were more positives for Bolton to take from this match than some of their recent encounters.

One particular player who appeared to impress for the Trotters was Ali Crawford, who having only recently returned to the side from injury, would provide the assists for both Bolton goals on Tuesday night.

That is a contribution that did not go unnoticed by the club’s fans, and taking to Twitter both during and after the game, plenty were keen to pay tribute to Crawford’s performance at the Pirelli.

Here, we take a look at what some of Bolton’s supporters had to say about the midfielder.


