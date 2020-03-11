‘Get this man signed up’ – There Bolton Wanderers fans react to performance of ‘absolute machine’ in Burton Albion draw

Bolton Wanderers made it three straight draws on Tuesday night, as they played out an entertaining encounter with Burton Albion that ultimately ended 2-2 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Twice Bolton took the lead in the game, first through Ryan Delaney and then Ethan Hamilton, with Burton equalising on both occasions, with Rangers loanee Jamie Murphy twice pulling the Brewers level.

Despite the fact that it is now just one win in their last 16 games, it did seem as though there were more positives for Bolton to take from this match than some of their recent encounters.

One particular player who appeared to impress for the Trotters was Ali Crawford, who having only recently returned to the side from injury, would provide the assists for both Bolton goals on Tuesday night.

That is a contribution that did not go unnoticed by the club’s fans, and taking to Twitter both during and after the game, plenty were keen to pay tribute to Crawford’s performance at the Pirelli.

Here, we take a look at what some of Bolton’s supporters had to say about the midfielder.

Positives: scored for the first time in 3 games, unbeaten in 3,Ali Crawford . Negative: defending. — Janice (@timeywimey5tuff) March 10, 2020

We need to be in contract negotiations with Emmanuel, Crawford and Hamilton already. Need to build a decent squad for next season as early as possible #bwfc — Matt ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ (@BKDismyhero) March 11, 2020

🐐GOAT! — Devyn Coates (@DeltaHAFC1874) March 10, 2020

Get this man signed up, absolute baller!! 🔥 #bwfc — Calvin Williams (@CalvinBWFC1984) March 11, 2020

Absolute machine! Getting some real momentum now @AliCrawford 🤍 — Angela Abbott (@angieabb100) March 11, 2020

Delaney, Hamilton and Crawford our best players #bwfc — BwfcGoals ⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BwfcGoals) March 10, 2020

Not too bad that. Poor goals to conceded but some ok football at times. Crawford MOTM, also Hamilton has his best game for us I think, didn’t stop running and took his goal well. #bwfc — Owain (@OwainBarrington) March 10, 2020

Ali Crawford is good at football. Lovely to have him back #bwfc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — James Dawson (@JamesDawson59) March 10, 2020

Hamilton easily having his best game so far. Crawford excellent again. Still a bit suspect at the back but reasonable first half #bwfc — Chris Merrills (@CMerrillsBWFC) March 10, 2020