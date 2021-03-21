‘Get this man signed’ – Many Sunderland fans react to message from in-demand £2m-rated player

Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson has taken to Twitter to send a message to fans after the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City yesterday, with many supporters of the North East club quick to respond.

The Black Cats have stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games and climbed up to third in League One, with the Wolves loanee cementing himself as a key man in their backline.

The central defender joined on loan from the Premier League club in the summer but has taken his game up a level under Lee Johnson’s management.

Callum Morton’s equaliser denied Sunderland all three points after Callum MacFadzean had put the hosts ahead at the Stadium of Light yesterday but Sanderson was still very positive in his message to fans after the game.

Our run continues, we stay positive. Tough game, come away with a point, onto Saturday to bring all 3 back 🔴⚪️Ha’way the lads — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) March 20, 2021

The 21-year-old’s deal with Wolves is set to expire next summer, meaning the Molineux outfit could look to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window.

A recent report has indicated that Sanderson could be sold for £2 million in the summer but it seems the Black Cats face competition, with Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United also linked.

He certainly seems a popular figure at his current club as the responses to his recent message show…

Well said Dion, a point gained today — Eddy 🔴⚪🏆 🍕 (@Safcbites) March 20, 2021

Tough game against a well organised and dangerous side. Keep going mate, the future is bright #SAFC — John Phillips 🇨🇵 (@redjohn3) March 20, 2021

Yes Dion. Spot on 🔴⚪️ — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) March 20, 2021

Enjoy your week and your well earned rest Dion, we can’t win them all 🔴⚪️ — Jack Gilmore 🇨🇭🇫🇷🍕 (@15jgilmore) March 20, 2021

Get this man signed, he gets this club! — Ron Murray 🇵🇪🇵🇪🇵🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@MackemRon1951) March 20, 2021

Love this lad me — Quinn Parkin (@parkin_quinn) March 20, 2021

Wheels are in full motion now…just get us into the champ mate so you can sign permanently for us and sack off the blades 😉🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Ricky (@Ricky07272006) March 20, 2021

Man, you’re attitude is epic… You gotta stay!!!! — Del (@dad_teacher_del) March 20, 2021