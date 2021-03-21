Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Get this man signed’ – Many Sunderland fans react to message from in-demand £2m-rated player

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson has taken to Twitter to send a message to fans after the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City yesterday, with many supporters of the North East club quick to respond.

The Black Cats have stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games and climbed up to third in League One, with the Wolves loanee cementing himself as a key man in their backline.

The central defender joined on loan from the Premier League club in the summer but has taken his game up a level under Lee Johnson’s management.

Callum Morton’s equaliser denied Sunderland all three points after Callum MacFadzean had put the hosts ahead at the Stadium of Light yesterday but Sanderson was still very positive in his message to fans after the game.

The 21-year-old’s deal with Wolves is set to expire next summer, meaning the Molineux outfit could look to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window.

19 facts you may not know about the Stadium of Light – But are they true?

1 of 19

The Stadium Of Light is all-seater

A recent report has indicated that Sanderson could be sold for £2 million in the summer but it seems the Black Cats face competition, with Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United also linked.

He certainly seems a popular figure at his current club as the responses to his recent message show…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get this man signed’ – Many Sunderland fans react to message from in-demand £2m-rated player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: