QPR

‘Get these deals done’, ‘Please sign’ – Plenty of QPR fans send clear transfer message following Charlie Austin’s social media message

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a wonderful season in the Championship.

After being tipped to battle relegation the Hoops had endured a mixed first half of the campaign, but it was at the turn of the year when things took a dramatic upturn.

Mark Warburton’s side propelled themselves right up the table in the second half of the campaign and eventually secured a ninth-place finish in the table.

A large part of their success was down to the club’s January transfer business with Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen joining the club.

The duo joined from West Brom and Fulham respectively and became central figures in the team, leading to supporters calling for the pair to sign permanently.

Charlie Austin took to Twitter after the game to say that it had been ‘an absolute pleasure’ to be playing for QPR again, and as you’d imagine there was plenty of reaction from supporters.

Here’s what a selection of QPR fans had to say.


