‘Get these deals done’, ‘Please sign’ – Plenty of QPR fans send clear transfer message following Charlie Austin’s social media message

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a wonderful season in the Championship.

After being tipped to battle relegation the Hoops had endured a mixed first half of the campaign, but it was at the turn of the year when things took a dramatic upturn.

Mark Warburton’s side propelled themselves right up the table in the second half of the campaign and eventually secured a ninth-place finish in the table.

A large part of their success was down to the club’s January transfer business with Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen joining the club.

The duo joined from West Brom and Fulham respectively and became central figures in the team, leading to supporters calling for the pair to sign permanently.

Charlie Austin took to Twitter after the game to say that it had been ‘an absolute pleasure’ to be playing for QPR again, and as you’d imagine there was plenty of reaction from supporters.

Been an absolute pleasure to be back playing with this team! 5 months of hard work! @stefanjohansen what a guy love this man @QPR 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/4fQVxmuaEy — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) May 8, 2021

Here’s what a selection of QPR fans had to say.

@Amit_Bhatia99 Get these deals done and let's push on next season. Would love you guys to sign permanently. Quality players. pic.twitter.com/oWFPtmy5dt — Chris Barker (@barker79) May 8, 2021

Thank you Charlie, will you stay with us next season? — TheModfather2 (@TheModfather2) May 8, 2021

If at all possible please both of you sign permanently for next season. Fans back Loftus Rd full and rocking beats any other stadium. Please sign — Neil Southey (@kblockpoole) May 8, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 on behalf of all the fans. Here's to hoping you both stay. @Amit_Bhatia99 get it done and give charlie the contract and captaincy, captain leader legend 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔥 — Ryan Thorpe (@RyanThorpey) May 9, 2021

Been great having you back boss. Really hope we get to see you back at Loftus Road next season when we are allowed back in. This team could do big things. Most in form team in the league since Jan 🔥🔥👍 — mike gardner (@Mickgards81) May 8, 2021

What an impact. True QPR great, just gutted we did not get to see the second coming in person…. hopefully next season 😉 — rob marsden (@robmarsden8) May 8, 2021

Can we keep you both please? — Sarah (@SarahJane1882) May 8, 2021

Come back and u will be top scorer next season — . (@y8f_wba) May 8, 2021