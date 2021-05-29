‘Get the job done’, ‘Just win’ – Plenty of Brentford fans react to starting XI announcement v Swansea City

Brentford will be hoping they can end a 74-year absence from the top flight, when they take on Swansea City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Bees finished third in the second-tier standings this term, and booked their spot in the final with a hard-fought win over AFC Bournemouth on aggregate.

Brentford had been two goals down at one stage in the tie, but Chris Mepham’s dismissal in the first-half of the second leg proved to be the turning point.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they go in search of a win that would clinch promotion into the Premier League this season.

Ivan Toney leads the line for Brentford once again, with the Bees forward catching the eye with a number of impressive showings, having netted 32 goals in his 51 appearances this term.

Plenty of Brentford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Frank’s team selection for the clash with Swansea at Wembley this afternoon.

Fight for 90 or more minutes that’s all we ask — Archie (@ArchieBFC) May 29, 2021

That should do the job. With the back up of Forss and Fosu. — Nigel B. (@NigelB18254436) May 29, 2021

Cmon you bees — 🔜…PL🐝 (@VintageBeeszn) May 29, 2021

into them bees — Josh (@_JoshBFC) May 29, 2021

Let's win this thing!!!! — User156383 (@user156383) May 29, 2021

Just win please — Brentford_US (@USBrentfordFC) May 29, 2021

Got a feeling this is gonna be a very good day — Michael Anderson (@MickyAndersons) May 29, 2021

Come on lads! Let's get the job done with this final push #BRESWA #PlayOffFinal https://t.co/jEg8Pyxq1O — Hitz (@HitzM90) May 29, 2021