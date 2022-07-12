“Get the fans back on board” – Huddersfield Town eyeing reunion with former Terriers star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are eyeing a reunion with former Terriers star Aaron Mooy, it has emerged.

That’s according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who claims that Huddersfield are one of several Championship clubs interested in a move for the Aussie this summer.

The 31-year-old has been playing his football in China for Shanghai Port of late, but is set to leave and return to England on a free transfer, per McGrath.

Mooy previously made 120 appearances in blue and white, scoring 11 goals and registering 15 assists during his time at the John Smiths Stadium, where he won promotion from the Championship in his first campaign.

Considering the above, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on a potential reunion between Mooy and the Terriers.

Alfie Burns

More than anything, this would be a signing to help get the fans back on board after the departure of Carlos Corberan.

Corberan’s sudden departure has left supporters gunning for the board and that would change significantly if Mooy was to return.

If you ask most Huddersfield fans, they’ll tell you he’s one of the best players to play for the club within the last decade – potentially even longer.

Mooy might’ve been playing at a poorer standard since leaving Brighton, but if he was to step back into the Championship, he’d be at a level comfortable enough for him.

Additionally, you’ve got to say he’d start for Danny Schofield.

He’s a really good ball player and the thought of him and Jon Russell pulling the strings in the midfield is an exciting one.

There’s probably no pressure on Huddersfield to get it done, but the board will be mindful that it will restore some of the credit in the bank.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Huddersfield Town players – Are they true or false?

Ned Holmes

I don’t think looking to strengthen in midfield is a bad idea my any means.

Aaron Mooy has a huge amount of talent and Huddersfield Town know that more than most so signing him as a free agent could be a smart bit of business.

However, given Jack Rudoni looks to be set to join the club it all depends on where Danny Schofield sees the AFC Wimbledon man playing.

If he wants to use him as a central midfielder then I’m not sure there’s any need to sign Mooy, particularly as David Kasumu has already joined the club.

Should he see Rudoni as someone that can play further forward, then a move for the 31 could make sense.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it would be a rather good signing for Huddersfield to get done.

With the departures Huddersfield have seen in the centre of midfield already this summer, some strength in depth in that area could certainly be important.

Mooy can certainly provide that, and is already proven at Championship level after his previous spell with the Terriers, which would also make this a popular move with the club’s fanbase.

At the minute, you feel that Huddersfield do already have some well established starters in the centre of the park with the likes of Lewis O’Brien, Jonathan Hogg, and Jon Russell, which could make it hard for Mooy to walk straight into the first-team as things stand.

But with speculation continuing to circle around O’Brien’s future in particular, that is something that could certainly change.