‘Get the contract out’, ‘What a man’ – Many Hull City fans call for club to take action following Manchester United friendly

Hull City have signed off from their pre-season campaign in successful fashion today by defeating Manchester United’s under-23’s 2-0 at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers played just last night at the Stadium of Light as they gave League One side Sunderland a game, and that was more like the team that is due to start against Preston North End next Saturday at Deepdale to kick off the Championship season.

Hull went down 2-1 to the Black Cats last night and any senior fit players who didn’t get an outing on Wearside were saved for the visit of the Red Devils youngsters to East Riding of Yorkshire, with the likes of George Moncur, Tom Eaves and new signing Di’Shon Bernard featuring.

But the stand-out name of the whole side was Tom Huddlestone – the former Hull star from back in their Premier League days is training with the side once again with a view to returning on a permanent basis.

Huddlestone hasn’t played since 2020 when he was at Derby County but had a 45-minute run-out for the Tigers against Scunthorpe United last weekend, but what happened against United today has got fans calling for the 34-year-old to be offered a contract.

On 58 minutes, Huddlestone picked out the bottom corner with his weaker left foot from long range to give Hull the lead, before Tom Eaves sealed a confidence-boosting victory later on in the second half.

The Tigers currently have four first-team options in their squad in the engine room but after his goal today, supporters are screaming from the rooftops for his official return to the club.

