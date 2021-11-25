Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get the contract out’ – Many Hull City fans react to player’s performance during victory over Cardiff City

Hull City secured their third successive Championship victory when they defeated Cardiff City 1-0 last night. 

Keane Lewis-Potters’ 15th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams in South Wales, with Hull bridging a three-point gap from the relegation zone.

As well as embarking on a three-game winning run, Hull have also kept three successive clean sheets with that coinciding with Nathan Baxter coming into the team in goal. 

The on loan Chelsea shot-stopper played his first league game of the season during Hull’s 2-0 victory over Barnsley just before the international break, keeping a further two clean sheets in the last week. 

Baxter has had to work hard to dethrone Matt Ingram for a sport in the starting XI and will be striving to keep his place in what remains of the season.

The young goalkeeper spent last season on loan with Accrington Stanley, making 16 League One appearances and keeping seven clean sheets.

It will an interesting battle between Baxter and Ingram as the season progresses, with the latter now waiting patiently for another chance in-between the sticks for The Tigers.

Here, we take a look at how Hull fans have reacted to Nathan Baxter’s performance against Cardiff last night…


